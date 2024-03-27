Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Sustainability Drive and Direct Sales Propel Growth in Industrial Laundry Machine Market, the Revenue to Hit $4.16 Billion by 2029 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the industrial laundry machine market?is growing at a CAGR of 5.82% from 2023 to 2029.??

Browse in-depth TOC on the Industrial Laundry Machine Market

364 - Pages

117 - Tables

78- Figures

Industrial Laundry Machine Market Report Scope?

Report Attributes? Details?? Market Size (2029)? USD 4.16 Billion Market Size (2023)? USD 2.96 Billion CAGR (2023-2029)? 5.82 % Historic Year? 2019-2022? Base Year? 2023 Forecast Year? 2024-2029? Market Segmentation? Products, Applications, Capacity, Sales Channel, Technology, and Geography Geographic Analysis? North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa? Market Dynamics? Rising demand from the Healthcare and Hospitality Sector

Global Urbanization and Industrialization

Rising Focus on Operational Efficiency

The industrial laundry machines market is intricately connected to global economic shifts, regional industry dynamics, and evolving consumer preferences. Traditional sectors, such as hospitality and healthcare, and emerging trends, including sustainability and technological innovation, drive the demand. As businesses worldwide recalibrate operations post-pandemic, the industrial laundry machines market remains pivotal in ensuring hygiene, efficiency, and sustainability across diverse industries.

The growing demand for energy-efficient and water-saving machines is a significant catalyst propelling the expansion of the global industrial laundry machine market. This trend reflects a broader shift in industries toward sustainable practices and operational efficiency. The adoption of energy-efficient and water-saving machines is particularly evident in response to environmental concerns, regulatory pressures, and the desire for cost savings across various sectors relying on industrial laundry services.

One key driver for the increased demand for energy-efficient machines is the global emphasis on sustainability. For instance, MAG Laundry Equipment recently introduced a series of industrial washing machines with capacities spanning from 25kg to 150kg. According to the company, these newly unveiled machines claim enhanced speed and reduced noise levels, potentially leading to a 60% reduction in utility expenses. The latest offerings from MAG Laundry Equipment include various drum capacities, including 25kg, 39kg, 50kg, 65kg, 85kg, and 100kg. In addition, the company provides heavy-duty commercial and industrial models ranging from 8kg to 150kg, ensuring efficient and prompt laundry processing for various needs.

Direct Channel Booming the Market Sales

The direct sales channel in the industrial laundry machine market connects manufacturers directly with end-users, providing a transparent and efficient distribution channel. This approach involves manufacturers selling their products directly to businesses without intermediaries, allowing for more personalized interaction and a direct line of communication. The scale of industrial operations influences the dynamics of the direct sales channel, the need for customization, and the importance of establishing strong client relationships.

Countries with robust industrial and commercial sectors, such as the US, Germany, China, and Japan, significantly contribute to the global market for industrial laundry machines through direct sales channels. In these countries, the direct approach aligns with the preferences of large-scale industrial operations that often require customized solutions and personalized service.

Countries expected to witness growth in the direct sales channel for industrial laundry machines include those with a booming industrial and commercial sector, such as countries in APAC, including India, China, and Indonesia. These countries are expected to demand tailored solutions and emphasize building strong client relationships.

Notable M&A Deals in the Industrial Laundry Machine Market:

2022: Alliance Laundry Systems acquires Primus Laundry Systems, a leading provider of high-quality laundry equipment for the hospitality industry.

2021: Girbau Industrial acquires IPSO, a significant player in the industrial laundry machine market, expanding its presence in the European market.

2020: UniMac acquires Rykon, a manufacturer of automated laundry systems, to enhance its offerings in the automation segment.

2019: Speed Queen acquires Cissell Laundry Systems, a leading provider of laundry solutions for the healthcare industry, expanding its product offerings in this sector.

Key Market Developments

Increasing demand from healthcare, hospitality, and commercial sectors for high-quality laundry services.

Rising adoption of sustainable and energy-efficient laundry equipment to reduce operating costs and environmental impact.

Emerging markets such as APAC and Latin America are witnessing rapid urbanization and industrialization, driving the demand for industrial laundry machines.

The Industrial Laundry Machine Market?Encompasses Crucial Data, Including:??????????

CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during the forecast period: This metric provides insights into the annual growth rate of the industrial laundry machine market?over the specified time frame.??????????

Detailed information on growth drivers: The report offers in-depth information on the factors that will propel the industrial laundry machine market?growth from 2023 to 2029. This includes an analysis of various market influences.??????????

Precise estimation of market size: Accurate assessments of the industrial laundry machine market size and its contribution, focusing on key market segments.??????????

Predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior: The report offers insights into anticipated trends and shifts in consumer behavior that are likely to impact the industrial laundry machine market, helping businesses prepare for future market dynamics.??????????

Geographical market growth: The report covers the development of the industrial laundry machine market across different regions, including North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. This provides a comprehensive understanding of the market's global landscape.??????????

Competitive landscape analysis: A thorough examination of the market's competitive landscape is presented, including detailed information about companies operating in the industrial laundry machine market. This includes an overview of key players, their market share, strategies, and key developments.??????????

Analysis of growth challenges: The report includes a comprehensive analysis of factors that may pose challenges to the growth of companies in the industrial laundry machine market, providing a well-rounded view of the market dynamics.?????

Key Company Profiles

Alliance Laundry System

Electrolux

GIRBAU

Herbert Kannegiesser

JENSEN-GROUP

Miele & Cie

American Dryer

ASAHI SEISAKUSHO

B&C Technologies

BÖWE Textile Cleaning

Chicago Dryer Company

DEXTER LAUNDRY

EDRO Corporation

Fagor Professional

G.A. Braun

Genist Technocracy

Gottlob Stahl Wäschereimaschinenbau

IFB Appliances

Jiangsu Sealion Machine Group

JLA Group

Lapauw International

Laundrylux

LAVATEC LAUNDRY TECHNOLOGY

Mag Laundry Equipment

ONNERA GRAN LAVANDERIA

Pellerin Milnor Corporation

Pony

TOLON

VEGA Systems Group

WASHCO

Whirlpool

Market Segmentation

Products

Washer & Extractor

Dryer

Ironer

Folder

Others

Application

Hospitality

Healthcare

Commercial Laundry

Manufacturing

Others

Capacity

Small

Medium

Large

Sales Channel

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

Technology

Semi-automatic

Automatic

Geography

APAC

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia



Singapore



The Rest of APAC

Europe

Germany



France



The UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

North America

The US



Canada

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



The UAE



South Africa



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



The Rest of Latin America

Key Questions Answered in the Report:????

How big is the industrial laundry machine market?

What is the growth rate of the global industrial laundry machine market?

Which region dominates the global industrial laundry machine market share?

What are the significant trends in the industrial laundry machine industry?

Who are the key players in the global industrial laundry machine market?

