Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Footprint to Indianapolis and Illinois With Five Openings This Week

Top Five Conveyor Car Wash Company Celebrates Grand Openings in Florida, Mississippi, Illinois, and Indiana with Free Washes

THOMASTON, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the nation's fastest-growing express car wash companies, opened five brand-new locations this week in Ocala, FL, Lincoln, IL, Lawrenceburg, IN, Flowood, MS, and Tupelo, MS. These openings officially add Illinois and Indiana into the company's 27 state footprint stretching across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States.









To celebrate the Grand Openings, each new Tidal Wave location is offering eight days of free car washes from March 27-April 3. This limited-time promotion provides an opportunity for car owners to experience Tidal Wave's premium wash option, Graph-X4, at no cost. Additionally, any new customer that joins a Clean Club unlimited wash membership plan during Grand Opening week will enjoy their first month of unlimited washes for only $9.97 - saving up to $40.

"We've been consciously expanding our footprint throughout the Midwest over the past few years," said Tidal Wave CEO and Founder Scott Blackstock. "We're thrilled to add Illinois and Indiana to our footprint with the brand-new Lincoln and Lawrenceburg locations - plus, continue our growth in the Southeast with three new locations across Florida and Mississippi. Our team is looking forward to bringing our convenient and enjoyable car wash experience to folks in Ocala, Lincoln, Lawrenceburg, Flowood, and Tupelo for years to come."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is committed to providing every customer with an exceptional car wash experience through industry-leading car care technology, clean and attractive locations, and friendly customer service at every location. Stop by for a single wash or join Tidal Wave's Clean Club for the ultimate experience. Members can wash every day of the month for one convenient monthly payment and save time with exclusive club member wash lanes - plus, memberships can be used at any Tidal Wave location. For those needing to wash multiple cars, Tidal Wave offers discounted monthly family plans and fleet plans for businesses with five or more vehicles.

Ocala, FL Location:7510 SW 95th Street Rd, Ocala, FL 34476

Lincoln, IL Location: 1651 Woodlawn Road, Lincoln, IL 62656

Lawrenceburg, IN Location: 1150 W Eads Parkway, Lawrenceburg, IN 47025

Flowood, MS Location: 797 Lakeland Place, Flowood, MS 39232

Tupelo, MS Location: 922 Milton Drive, Tupelo, MS 38804

The brand-new Flowood and Tupelo locations bring Tidal Wave's Mississippi footprint to five locations. The company currently operates seventeen Florida locations and will open additional locations in Lecanto, Lantana, and Clermont opening soon. Tidal Wave will also open an Indianapolis location, plus several new Illinois locations in Woodstock, Lombard, and Bourbonnais in the coming months.

For additional information, including upcoming locations, fundraising, fleet plans, and more, please visit: https://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, GA. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology and exceptional customer service at each of their 249 locations sprawling 27 states across the South, Midwest, and Northern United States. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. Tidal Wave is one of the top five conveyor car wash companies in the country and has been included in the Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies since 2020. The company was recognized as a 2023 Champion of Charity Honoree by Professional Carwashing & Detailing and has raised over $3 million dollars for organizations in their communities.

