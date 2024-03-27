CMC Électronique Inc.: Empowering Tomorrow's Skies: CMC Electronics and Hexagon Unite for a Future-Ready Era in GNSS Innovation

MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CMC Electronics and Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division, which includes leading brand Hexagon | NovAtel, make a significant advancement in the field of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) positioning technology for aviation with the development of a leading-edge multi-constellation, multi-frequency (MCMF) GNSS platform. Merging CMC's certification expertise with industry-leading digital signal processing from Hexagon | NovAtel this new MCMF GNSS platform provided by CMC is engineered to tackle tomorrow's challenges. With a focus on enhanced detection of spoofing and jamming, lighter weight and a smaller form factor, this innovative solution will shape the trajectory of GNSS technology for the future.

GNSS signals underpin the safety and reliability of all aviation. Jamming and spoofing of GNSS signals is no longer confined to military conflicts; users in the commercial realm are being affected all over the world. As the aviation industry embraces the era of MCMF GNSS positioning and assured positioning, navigation and timing (APNT), CMC Electronics and Hexagon | NovAtel stand as the best-in-class partners, ready to deliver solutions with unparalleled reliability and dependability for the commercial aviation, military, and unmanned aerial systems markets.

Nick Chalkiadakis, Business Unit Director, Navigation Systems, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our partnership with NovAtel has been a long-lasting, collaborative, and mutually supportive relationship and together, we are not just advancing but pioneering the future of aviation GNSS technology. As leaders in the industry, we are setting a new standard of excellence by introducing a new era of high-precision, high-performance GNSS solutions to the market."

CMC's next-generation receiver, certified to the rigorous DO-254 Level A standards, seamlessly integrates cutting-edge GNSS measurement technology from Hexagon | NovAtel. "We have been working on and delivering safety-critical positioning technology for 25 years, since the field's inception, and much of that work has been side-by-side with CMC." says Stig Pedersen, Executive VP of Aerospace & Defense, "We're thrilled to provide our expertise to partners advancing the future of their industries, empowering them with best-in-class positioning technology."

CMC Electronics (cmcelectronics.ca) has achieved an international reputation for innovation and excellence in the design and manufacture of innovative cockpit systems integration, avionics, display solutions and high-performance microelectronics for the military and commercial aviation markets. Based in Montreal, Canada, the company also has facilities in the USA serving its customers worldwide. Learn more at cmcelectronics.ca

Hexagon's Autonomy & Positioning division is a global technology leader, pioneering end-to-end solutions for assured positioning for land, sea, and air. Its solutions power intelligent positioning ecosystems in vital industries and safety-of-life applications, enabling the advancement of the Autonomous X (cars, UAVs, industrial vehicles, trains, vessels, and more). The division includes leading brands NovAtel, Veripos, AutonomouStuff and Antcom.

