Dermata Therapeutics: Dermata to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DRMA; DRMAW) ("Dermata" or the "Company"), a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the Emerging Growth Conference on April 3, 2024.

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's CEO, Gerry Proehl in real time.

Mr. Proehl will provide an update of the Company's progress since its last presentation and may subsequently open the floor for audience questions. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com or ask your questions during the live event and Mr. Proehl will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

Dermata will be presenting on Wednesday, April 3rd at 3:55 PM Eastern time for 10 minutes.

Please register for free using the below link to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released.

Register Here

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com and on the Emerging Growth YouTube Channel. Interested investors may reach out to the Company using the contact information below.

About Dermata Therapeutics

Dermata Therapeutics is a late-stage biotechnology company focusing on the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, DMT310, is the first product candidate being developed from its Spongilla technology platform and is currently in a Phase 3 clinical trial in acne. DMT310 is a once-weekly topical product candidate derived from a naturally sourced freshwater sponge with multiple unique mechanisms of action. In addition to acne, DMT310 has been studied for the treatment of psoriasis and rosacea. The Company's second product candidate, DMT410, uses its Spongilla technology as a new method for needle-free intradermal delivery of botulinum toxin for the treatment of multiple aesthetic and medical skin conditions. Dermata is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit dermatarx.com.

