Kingstone Companies, Inc: Kingstone Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

Returns to Profitability and Achieves Combined Ratio of 89.5% in 4Q23;

Issues Initial Guidance for FY2024

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. The Company will hold its fourth quarter and full-year 2023 financial results conference call on Thursday, March 28, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. With this release, the Company has provided an investor presentation that can be accessed through the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section of the Company website (www.kingstonecompanies.com).

Fourth Quarter 2023 Key Financial and Operational Highlights ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 Change Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,946 $ (3,950 ) NM Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.37 ) NM Combined ratio 89.5 % 113.9 % -24.4 pts

Management Commentary

Meryl Golden, Chief Executive Officer of Kingstone Companies, Inc., stated, "In 2023, Kingstone experienced a significant turning point as we successfully returned to profitability in the fourth quarter. This achievement contributed to an 800 basis-point improvement on the full-year combined ratio. The effective execution of our strategic initiatives over the past few years has played a significant role in this success. Additionally, the lower-than-expected catastrophe losses in the fourth quarter further bolstered our performance.

"Looking ahead, we are confident in our ability to capitalize on this momentum and anticipate strong underwriting results. We are well-positioned to expand our Core New York business in 2024 and beyond. We remain committed to sustaining this positive trajectory and delivering value to our stakeholders."





Consolidated Financial Results Quarter Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Direct premiums written1 $ 52,938 $ 53,901 -1.8% $ 200,175 $ 201,255 -0.5% Net premiums earned $ 28,683 $ 30,448 -5.8% $ 114,384 $ 114,385 0.0% Policies-in-force 78,398 92,054 -14.8% 78,398 92,054 -14.8 Net investment income $ 1,571 $ 1,525 3.0% $ 6,009 $ 4,937 21.7% Net gain/(loss) on investments $ 1,537 $ (78 ) NM $ 2,135 $ (9,392 ) NM Underlying loss ratio 53.8 % 61.1 % -7.3 pts 65.3 % 68.2 % -2.9 pts Net adverse development of prior year losses 0.0 % 6.5 % -6.5 pts 0.0 % 2.4 % -2.4 pts Net loss ratio excluding the effects of catastrophes1,2 53.8 % 67.7 % -13.9 pts 65.3 % 70.6 % -5.3 pts Catastrophe loss ratio 3.0 % 13.7 % -10.7 pts 7.1 % 6.7 % 0.4 pts Total net loss ratio 56.8 % 81.3 % -24.5 pts 72.4 % 77.3 % -4.9 pts Net underwriting expense ratio 32.7 % 32.6 % 0.1 pts 32.9 % 36.0 % -3.1 pts Combined ratio 89.5 % 113.9 % -24.4 pts 105.3 % 113.3 % -8.0 pts Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 4,201 $ (3,191 ) NM $ (1,692 ) $ (11,838 ) 85.7% Net Income/(Loss) $ 2,946 $ (3,950 ) NM $ (6,168 ) $ (22,525 ) 72.6% Net Income/(Loss) per share - diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.37 ) NM $ (0.57 ) $ (2.12 ) 73.1% Return on equity 9.7 % (10.5 %) 20.2 pts (17.5 %) (40.3 %) 22.8 pts Other comprehensive income/(loss) $ 4,845 $ 20 NM $ 3,684 $ (17,755 ) NM Operating net income/(loss)1 $ 1,732 $ (3,888 ) NM $ (7,855 ) $ (15,105 ) 48.0% Operating net income/(loss) per share - diluted1 $ 0.15 $ (0.36 ) NM $ (0.73 ) $ (1.42 ) 48.6% Operating return on equity1 5.7 % (10.4 %) 16.1 pts (22.2 %) (27.0 %) 4.8 pts Book value per share - diluted $ 2.81 $ 3.01 -6.6% Book value per share - diluted, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) $ 3.80 $ 4.33 -12.2%

NM = Not Meaningful

Core Business Results (New York Only)

The Company refers to its New York policies as its Core Business.

Core Business Financial Results Quarter Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Direct premiums written1 $ 47,027 $ 43,923 7.1% $ 176,692 $ 162,255 8.9% Net premiums earned $ 25,740 $ 25,194 2.2% $ 99,346 $ 94,270 5.4% Policies-in-force 67,575 71,359 -5.3% 67,575 71,359 -5.3% Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,2 52.8 % 59.8 % -7.0 pts 61.4 % 60.7 % 0.7 pts Catastrophe loss ratio2 1.6 % 12.6 % -11.0 pts 4.4 % 6.2 % -1.8 pts Total net loss ratio2 54.4 % 72.4 % -18.0 pts 65.8 % 66.9 % -1.1 pts

Non-Core Business Results (Outside of New York)

The Company stopped writing all new business outside of New York and has been aggressively reducing policy count this year, subject to regulatory requirements, and expects to accelerate its policy count reduction in 2024.

Non-core Business Financial Results Quarter Ended Year Ended ($ in thousands) December 31, December 31,

2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Direct premiums written1 $ 5,911 $ 9,978 -40.8% $ 23,482 $ 39,000 -39.8% Net premiums earned $ 2,943 $ 5,254 -44.0% $ 15,038 $ 20,115 -25.2% Policies-in-force 10,823 20,695 -47.7% 10,823 20,695 -47.7% Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes1,2 62.5 % 105.4 % -42.9 pts 91.4 % 117.4 % -26.0 pts Catastrophe loss ratio2 15.7 % 18.7 % -3.0 pts 24.9 % 8.7 % 16.2 pts Total net loss ratio2 78.2 % 124.1 % -45.9 pts 116.3 % 126.1 % -9.8 pts

1These measures are not based on GAAP and are defined and reconciled below to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. See "Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures".

2Core business net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes, catastrophe loss ratio, net loss ratio, non-core business net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes, catastrophe loss ratio, net loss ratio, non-core business net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes, catastrophe loss ratio and net loss ratio are not based on GAAP. Net loss ratio is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The aggregate of core business net loss ratio and non-core business net loss ratio is represented by net loss ratio, as set forth immediately above the non-GAAP measures.



Guidance

For 2024, the Company's full year expectations are as follows:

Guidance 2024 Core Business direct premiums written growth 12.0% to 16.0% Combined ratio 88.0% to 92.0% Earnings per share - diluted $0.50 to $0.90 Return on equity 15.0% to 22.0%

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO is actively writing personal lines and commercial auto insurance in New York. Kingstone is also licensed in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

The guidance provided above is based on information available as of March 27, 2024 and management's review of the anticipated financial results for 2024. Such guidance remains subject to change based on management's ongoing review of the Company's 2024 results and is a forward-looking statement (see below). Kingstone assumes no obligation to update this guidance. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in Kingstone's annual and quarterly filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, may be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those included in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. For more details on factors that could affect expectations, see Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from our expectations of future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may not be realized due to a variety of factors. The risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the following:

the risk of significant losses from catastrophes and severe weather events;

risks related to the lack of a financial strength rating from A.M. Best;

risks related to our indebtedness due on December 30, 2024, including due to the failure to comply with certain financial covenants;

adverse capital, credit and financial market conditions;

the unavailability of reinsurance at current levels and prices;

the exposure to greater net insurance losses in the event of reduced reliance on reinsurance;

the credit risk of our reinsurers;

the inability to maintain the requisite amount of risk-based capital needed to grow our business;

the effects of climate change on the frequency or severity of weather events and wildfires;

risks related to the limited market area of our business;

risks related to a concentration of business in a limited number of producers;

legislative and regulatory changes, including changes in insurance laws and regulations and their application by our regulators;

limitations with regard to our ability to pay dividends;

the effects of competition in our market areas;

our reliance on certain key personnel;

risks related to security breaches or other attacks involving our computer systems or those of our vendors; and

our reliance on information technology and information systems.

Kingstone undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Definitions and Non-GAAP Measures

Direct premiums written represent the total premiums charged on policies issued by the Company during the respective fiscal period. Net premiums written are direct premiums written less premiums ceded to reinsurers. Net premiums earned, the GAAP measure most comparable to direct premiums written and net premiums written, are net premiums written that are pro-rata earned during the fiscal period presented. All of the Company's policies are written for a twelve-month period. Management uses direct premiums written and net premiums written, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results. Direct premiums written and net premiums written are provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net premiums earned, and do not reflect the Company's net premiums earned.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss) exclusive of interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock- based compensation. Net income (loss) is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to adjusted EBITDA.

Management uses adjusted EBITDA along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, net gains (losses) on investments, and stock-based compensation, and may vary significantly between periods. Adjusted EBITDA is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating income (loss) and diluted operating income (loss) per share is net income (loss) and diluted income (loss) per share exclusive of net gains (losses) on investments, net of tax. Net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating income (loss) and diluted operating income (loss) per share.

Management uses operating income (loss) and diluted operating income (loss) per share along with other measures to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, and may vary significantly between periods. Operating income (loss) and diluted operating income (loss) per share is provided as supplemental information, not as a substitute for net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share and does not reflect the Company's overall profitability.

Operating return on equity is operating income (loss) divided by average equity. Return on equity is the GAAP measure most closely comparable to operating return on equity.

Management uses operating return on equity, along with other measures, to gauge the Company's performance and evaluate results, which can be skewed when including net gains (losses) on investments, which may vary significantly between periods. Operating return on equity is provided as supplemental information, is not a substitute for return on equity and does not reflect the Company's overall return on average common equity.

Net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes is a non-GAAP ratio, which is computed as the difference between GAAP net loss ratio and the effect of catastrophes on the net loss ratio.

Management believes that this ratio is useful to investors and it is used by management to reveal the trends in the Company's business that may be obscured by catastrophe losses. Catastrophe losses cause the Company's loss ratios to vary significantly between periods as a result of their incidence of occurrence and magnitude, and can have a significant impact on the net loss ratio. Management believes that this measure is useful for investors to evaluate this component separately when reviewing the Company's underwriting performance. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is the net loss ratio. The net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes should not be considered a substitute for the net loss ratio and does not reflect the Company's net loss ratio.

The table below reconciles direct premiums written and net premiums written to net premiums earned for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 % Change 2023 2022 % Change (000's except percentages) Direct and Net Premiums Written Reconciliation: Direct premiums written $ 52,938 $ 53,901 (1.8 %) $ 200,175 $ 201,255 (0.5 %) Ceded premiums written1 (15,554 ) (12,928 ) 20.3 % (106,564 ) (94,241 ) 13.1 % Net premiums written1 37,384 40,973 (8.8 %) 93,611 107,014 (12.5 %) Change in unearned premiums1 (8,701 ) (10,525 ) (17.3 %) 20,774 7,371 181.8 % Net premiums earned $ 28,683 $ 30,448 (5.8 %) $ 114,384 $ 114,385 (0.0 %) (Components may not sum due to rounding) 1Ceded premiums written balances, net premiums written balances and change in unearned premiums balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, % % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (000's except percentages) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 2,946 $ (3,950 ) NM $ (6,168 ) $ (22,525 ) 72.6 % Interest expense 998 649 53.8 % 4,003 2,019 98.3 % Income tax expense (benefit) 952 (985 ) NM (1,197 ) (5,418 ) 77.9 % Depreciation and amortization 646 828 (22.0 %) 2,973 3,300 (9.9 %) EBITDA 5,542 (3,458 ) NM (390 ) (22,623 ) 98.3 % Net loss (gain) on investments (1,537 ) 78 NM (2,135 ) 9,392 NM Stock-based compensation 196 188 NM 833 1,393 (40.2 %) Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,201 $ (3,191 ) NM $ (1,692 ) $ (11,838 ) NM (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating income (loss) and diluted earnings (loss) per share to diluted operating earnings (loss) for the periods indicated:



For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended

December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022

Amount Diluted income per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share Amount Diluted loss per common share

(000's except per common share amounts and percentages)

Operating Income (Loss) and Operating Income (Loss) per Diluted Common Share Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 2,946 $ 0.26 $ (3,950 ) $ (0.37 ) $ (6,168 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (22,525 ) $ (2.12 )

Net (gain) loss on investments (1,537 ) 78 (2,135 ) 9,392 Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (323 ) 16 (448 ) 1,972 Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes (1,214 ) $ (0.11 ) 62 $ 0.01 (1,687 ) $ (0.16 ) 7,420 $ 0.70 Operating income (loss) $ 1,732 $ 0.15 $ (3,888 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (7,855 ) $ (0.73 ) $ (15,105 ) $ (1.42 ) Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 11,332,934 10,660,426 10,756,487 10,645,365 (Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to operating income (loss) and return on equity to operating return on equity for the periods indicated:



For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended

December 31, December 31, % % 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change (000's except percentages)

Operating Income (Loss) Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 2,946 $ (3,950 ) (174.6 %) $ (6,168 ) $ (22,525 ) 72.6 %

Net (gain) loss on investments (1,537 ) 78 NM (2,135 ) 9,392 NM Less tax (expense) benefit on net (gain) loss (323 ) 16 NM (448 ) 1,972 NM

Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes (1,214 ) 62 NM (1,687 ) 7,420 NM

Operating income (loss) $ 1,732 $ (3,888 ) NM $ (7,855 ) $ (15,105 ) 48.0 %

Operating Return on Equity Reconciliation: Net income (loss) $ 2,946 $ (3,950 ) NM $ (6,168 ) $ (22,525 ) 72.6 % Average equity $ 30,517 $ 37,520 (18.7 %) $ 35,337 $ 55,921 (36.8 %) Return on equity 9.7 % (10.5 %) (191.7 %) (17.5 %) (40.3 %) 56.7 % Net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes $ (1,214 ) $ 62 NM $ (1,687 ) $ 7,420 NM Average equity $ 30,517 $ 37,520 (18.7 %) $ 35,337 $ 55,921 (36.8 %) Effect of net (gain) loss on investments, net of taxes, on return on equity (4.0 %) 0.2 % NM (4.8 %) 13.3 % NM

Net operating income (loss) $ 1,732 $ (3,888 ) NM $ (7,855 ) $ (15,105 ) 48.0 % Average equity $ 30,517 $ 37,520 (18.7 %) $ 35,337 $ 55,921 (36.8 %)

Operating return on equity 5.7 % (10.4 %) NM (22.2 %) (27.0 %) 17.7 %

(Components may not sum due to rounding)

The following table reconciles the net loss ratio excluding the effect of catastrophes to the net loss ratio for the periods presented:

For the Three Months Ended For the years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change 2023 2022 Percentage Point Change Net Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes Reconciliation: Net Loss Ratio Excluding Catastrophes 53.8% 67.7% (13.9) pts 65.3% 70.6% (5.3) pts Effect of catastrophe losses on net loss and loss adjustment expenses 3.0% 13.7% (10.7) pts 7.1% 6.7% 0.4 pts Net loss ratio 56.8% 81.3% (24.5) pts 72.4% 77.3% (4.9) pts (Components may not sum due to rounding)

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES



Consolidated Balance Sheets

December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, held-to-maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of



$6,106,148 at December 31, 2023 and $6,600,388 at December 31, 2022) $ 7,052,541 $ 7,766,140 Fixed-maturity securities, available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost of $164,460,942 at December 31, 2023 and $174,918,427 at December 31, 2022) 148,920,797 154,715,163 Equity securities, at fair value (cost of $17,986,783 at December 31, 2023 and $18,086,700 at December 31, 2022) 14,762,340 13,834,390 Other investments 3,897,150 2,771,652 Total investments 174,632,828 179,087,345 Cash and cash equivalents 8,976,998 11,958,228 Premiums receivable, net 13,604,808 13,880,504 Reinsurance receivables, net 75,593,912 66,465,061 Deferred policy acquisition costs 19,802,564 23,819,453 Intangible assets 500,000 500,000 Property and equipment, net 9,395,697 10,541,935 Deferred income taxes, net 10,551,819 10,331,158 Other assets 4,574,584 3,748,847 Total assets $ 317,633,210 $ 320,332,531 Liabilities Loss and loss adjustment expense reserves $ 121,817,862 $ 118,339,513 Unearned premiums 105,621,538 107,492,777 Advance premiums 3,797,590 2,839,028 Reinsurance balances payable 12,837,140 13,061,966 Deferred ceding commission revenue 9,460,865 10,619,569 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,350,546 6,651,723 Debt, net 25,243,530 25,158,523 Total liabilities 283,129,071 284,163,099 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock, $.01 par value; authorized 2,500,000 shares - - Common stock, $.01 par value; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued 12,248,313 shares at December 31, 2023 and 12,171,512 shares at December 31, 2022; outstanding 10,776,907 shares at December 31, 2023 and 10,700,106 shares at

December 31, 2022 122,483 121,715 Capital in excess of par 75,338,010 74,519,590 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,274,563 ) (15,958,428 ) Accumulated deficit (23,114,310 ) (16,945,964 ) 40,071,620 41,736,913 Treasury stock, at cost, 1,471,406 shares at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (5,567,481 ) (5,567,481 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,504,139 36,169,432 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 317,633,210 $ 320,332,531

KINGSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

For the Three Months Ended For the Years Ended December 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenues Net premiums earned $ 28,682,796 $ 30,448,107 $ 114,384,263 $ 114,384,531 Ceding commission revenue 4,659,550 5,036,314 21,053,494 19,319,391 Net investment income 1,571,474 1,524,832 6,008,682 4,936,778 Net gains (losses) on investments 1,536,911 (78,429 ) 2,134,554 (9,391,865 ) Other income 155,561 160,286 609,721 910,455 Total revenues 36,606,292 37,091,110 144,190,714 130,159,290 Expenses Loss and loss adjustment expenses 16,296,645 24,765,287 82,849,210 88,390,042 Commission expense 8,143,255 9,047,310 33,364,629 34,581,617 Other underwriting expenses 6,036,080 5,979,959 25,909,962 26,697,006 Other operating expenses 588,462 756,106 2,456,473 3,113,473 Depreciation and amortization 645,749 828,097 2,973,440 3,300,445 Interest expense 997,967 649,412 4,002,531 2,019,047 Total expenses 32,708,158 42,026,171 151,556,245 158,101,630 Income (loss) from operations before taxes 3,898,134 (4,935,061 ) (7,365,531 ) (27,942,340 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 952,182 (985,039 ) (1,197,185 ) (5,417,546 ) Net income (loss) 2,945,952 (3,950,022 ) (6,168,346 ) (22,524,794 ) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Gross change in unrealized gains (losses) on available-for-sale-securities 6,131,195 16,090 4,644,308 (22,540,229 ) Reclassification adjustment for losses included in net income (loss) 1,610 9,406 18,811 65,333 Net change in unrealized gains (losses), on available-for-sale-securities 6,132,805 25,496 4,663,119 (22,474,896 ) Income tax (expense) benefit related to items of other comprehensive income (loss) (1,287,889 ) (5,354 ) (979,254 ) 4,719,729 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 4,844,916 20,142 3,683,865 (17,755,167 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 7,790,868 $ (3,929,880 ) $ (2,484,481 ) $ (40,279,961 ) Earnings (Loss) per common share: Basic $ 0.27 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (2.12 ) Diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.37 ) $ (0.57 ) $ (2.12 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 10,761,763 10,660,426 10,756,487 10,645,365 Diluted 11,332,934 10,660,426 10,756,487 10,645,365 Dividends declared and paid per common share $ - $ - $ - $ 0.12

Balances from prior year periods were reclassified to conform with current year presentation. The reclassification had no effect on the Company's previously reported financial condition, results of operations or cash flows.

