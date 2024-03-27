Anzeige
WKN: A3CUPK | ISIN: CA87190J1057 | Ticker-Symbol: 34M
Frankfurt
27.03.24
14:54 Uhr
0,087 Euro
-0,033
-27,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
27.03.2024 | 22:02
131 Leser
TDG Gold Corp.: TDG Gold Saddened By Passing Of Director John-Paul Dau

WHITE ROCK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / TDG Gold Corp. (TSXV:TDG) (the "Company" or "TDG") announces, with great regret, the sudden passing of one of the Company's founding directors, Mr. John-Paul Dau.

John-Paul, better known as JP, was a founder of TDG, having served as the Company's President before TDG went public in 2020. He was also a co-founder of Angkor Gold Corp. and under his tenure as President, the company acquired and developed numerous assets in Asia. He had an extensive background in project management, business development, and fundraising; along with early career involvement in the venture capital sector.

Fletcher Morgan, TDG's CEO, commented: "JP was a colleague and friend. He was well regarded by everyone who knew him, and I can't think of anyone with a bad word to say about him as a person. His contributions to TDG will be missed and we extend our deepest condolences to his wife and young children."

About TDG Gold Corp.

TDG is a major mineral tenure holder in the historical Toodoggone Production Corridor of north-central British Columbia, Canada, with over 23,000 hectares of brownfield and greenfield exploration opportunities under direct ownership.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Fletcher Morgan
Chief Executive Officer

For further information contact:

TDG Gold Corp.
Telephone: +1.604.536.2711
Email: info@tdggold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: TDG Gold Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
