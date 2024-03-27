Jolt Health Inc. Announces Closing of Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / Jolt Health Inc. ("JOLT" and or "the Company") (CSE:JOLT)(FSE:G1Q0) announces it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement. The Company accepted subscriptions for 50,000,000 units at a price of $0.01 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of $500,000 (the "Financing").

One insider of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 1,500,000 units of the Company. The Company has relied on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(a) of MI 61-101 in respect of such insider participation.

Pursuant to the terms of the Financing, each Unit consists of one common share in the equity of the Company and one half common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two (2) years from the closing of the Financing, subject to the option of the Company to accelerate the expiry date in the event that its shares trade at $0.15 or more for 10 consecutive days.

Securities issued are subject to trading restrictions until July 28, 2024.

Proceeds will be used for general working capital and repayment of debt, except accrued salaries to officers or directors or payment for investor relations.

About Jolt Health Inc.

Jolt Health Inc. (CSE:JOLT) is a leading life sciences company focused on healthcare, biotechnology and artificial intelligence. The company currently holds exclusive licenses for innovative therapeutic and pharmaceutical products throughout Europe, the UK, and North America. The company is committed to transforming the industry through research, collaboration, and technological advancement, shaping the future of healthcare worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements

