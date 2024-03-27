Future Market Insights: Parenteral Formula Market to Reach US$ 12.5 Billion by 2034 Amid Rising Prevalence of Cancer, AIDS, and Diabetes

NEWARK, Del., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Look out for a growing market in Parenteral Formulas (delivered intravenously for nutrition) FMI predicts a surge due to rising malnutrition and preterm births worldwide (2024-2034). The report offers a comprehensive analysis to help you capitalize on this trend, including market drivers, potential challenges, and exciting opportunities. It even provides investment insights and strategic decision-making tools.

According to a recent Future Market Insights (FMI) report, sales of parenteral formula are expected to reach a value of US$ 12.5 billion by 2034. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of around 5.7% from 2024 to 2034. It is estimated to attain a value of US$ 6.8 billion by 2024.

Download the Sample PDF report to explore key market insights and trends: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-19343

The high prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide is a key factor propelling the parenteral formulation industry. Parenteral formulation consumption has increased recently due to the rising prevalence of short bowel syndrome, cancer, AIDS, diabetes, Crohn's disease, and other digestive problems.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), for instance, estimates that 18.1 million new cases and 9.6 million deaths occurred in 2018. Furthermore, according to the National Renal Foundation, 10% of people worldwide suffer from chronic renal disease every year.

Based on several forms of patient feeding, the study provides a thorough segmentation of the global parenteral formula industry. The global market is divided into categories based on the kind of nutrition: carbohydrates, trace elements, electrolytes & minerals, single-dose amino acid solutions, parenteral lipid emulsions, and vitamins.

Lipid emulsion infusion provides a significant energy source, helps avoid high glucose infusion rates, and is required for the delivery of vital fatty acids. The potential advantages of using parenteral lipid emulsions as a drug delivery system have contributed to the segment's expansion.

Patients with impaired gastrointestinal tracts or those who are unable to consume enough food orally or enterally are shifting toward parenteral nourishment. Products for parenteral nutrition contain a variety of micronutrients like vitamins, minerals, and trace elements. These also contain macronutrients like carbohydrates, amino acids, and lipid emulsions.

The parenteral formula market is mainly pushed by rising chronic illnesses like HIV, Crohn's disease, and cancer. The market is also augmented by extensive research & development efforts of leading firms to create new parenteral nutrition products.

Scope of the Parenteral Formula Market Report

Attribute Details Parenteral Formula Market Size (2024) US$ 6.8 billion Parenteral Formula Market Forecast Value (2034) US$ 12.5 billion Global Growth Rate 5.7% CAGR Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis US$ billion for Value Key Countries Covered • United States • Brazil • Mexico • Germany • UK • France • Italy • Spain • Nordic • Poland • China • India • Thailand • Indonesia • Russia • Canada • Australia and New Zealand • Japan • GCC countries • North Africa, South Africa, and others. Global Parenteral Formula Market Outlook by Category Parenteral Formula Market by Type of Nutrient: Carbohydrates

Amino Acids

Lipids

Electrolytes

Vitamins and Minerals

Specialty Formulas Parenteral Formula Market by Indications: Neurological Diseases

GI Disorders

Malnutrition

Alzheimer's

Cancer Care

Chronic Kidney Diseases

Dysphagia

Others Parenteral Formula Market by Sale Channels: Store-based

Modern Trade



Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies Parenteral Formula Market by Region: North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Coverage in Parenteral Formula Market Research Report Parenteral Formula Market Size in India

Parenteral Nutrition Market Size, Demand, Sales Forecast

Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Size, Share, Trends

Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market Report and Intravenous Nutrition Industry Forecast

Market Dynamics of Total Parenteral Nutrition

Overview of Parenteral Nutrition Solutions Market

Commercial Parenteral Formulas and Nutrition Industry

Insights into Companies like Fresenius Kabi (Germany) and Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland)

Analysis of Korean Society for Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition

World Market for Clinical Nutrition Products, including Parenteral Formula

Asia Pacific Enteral and Parenteral Medical Nutrition Market

Emerging Trends in Injectable Dietary Supplements

Advances in Medical Nutrition Therapy, such as Parenteral Nutrition

Key Takeaways from the Parenteral Formula Market Study:

Global parenteral formula sales grew at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2023.

from 2019 to 2023. The United States parenteral formula industry is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 3.8% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. The parenteral formula market in Germany is anticipated to rise at a steady CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034. Japan's parenteral formula market is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 5.1% during the assessment period.

during the assessment period. By type of nutrient, the electrolytes segment is expected to register a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to thrive at 8.3% CAGR during the projection period.

"Critical care settings, surgical units, and long-term care facilities are adopting parenteral formulas to help patients suffering from chronic conditions. Key companies are hence striving to come up with novel formulas to enhance safety and efficacy," says Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.).

Who is Winning

Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Kabi AG, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Aculife Healthcare Private Limited, and Nutricia (a subsidiary of Danone) are some of the key players in the global market. These companies are expanding product portfolios, employing strategies like advertising to propel growth in the market.

The parenteral formula industry has a diverse and dynamic competitive landscape. Leading companies are focusing on research & development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations.

For instance,

Otsuka Pharmaceutical received marketing approval for ENEFLUID? Injection in 2020. The injection contains water-soluble vitamins, lipids, amino acids, glucose, and electrolytes.

Purchase now and gain full access to the Parenteral Formula Industry report, featuring comprehensive Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives.

Get More Valuable Insights into the Parenteral Formula Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global parenteral formula market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024 to 2034.

The study incorporates compelling insights on the parenteral formula market based on the type of nutrient (carbohydrates, amino acids, lipids, electrolytes, vitamins and minerals, and specialty formulas), indications (neurological diseases, GI disorders, malnutrition, Alzheimer's, cancer care, chronic kidney diseases, dysphagia, others), and sales channels (store-based and online pharmacies) across various regions.

About the Food & Beverage Division at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) Food & Beverage team offers comprehensive business intelligence services, with a vast array of reports and data points analyzed across 50+ countries over a decade. The team provides consulting services and end-to-end research, offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations to clients worldwide. Contact them to explore how they can assist with your unique business intelligence needs.

About the Author:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results. Another feather to her cap manifests in the form of process automation. She is vocal about bringing automation to the fore to bring a 360-degrees-round revolution in manufacturing sector

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Food and Beverage Domain:

Infant Formula Market Analysis based on Powder, Liquid, and Ready-to-feed Forms from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis based on Powder, Liquid, and Ready-to-feed Forms from 2024 to 2034. - Cellular Nutrition Market Analysis by Antioxidants and Vitamins and Minerals Types, 2023 to 2033. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis by Antioxidants and Vitamins and Minerals Types, 2023 to 2033. - Digestive Health Supplements Market by Probiotics, Enzymes, and Others, Forecast, 2023-2033 . - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

by Probiotics, Enzymes, and Others, Forecast, 2023-2033 Probiotic Supplement Market Analysis based on Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, and Gummies from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

Analysis based on Tablets, Capsules, Liquid, Powder, and Gummies from 2024 to 2034. - Hydration Supplement Market by Electrolyte Tablets and Sports Drinks from 2024 to 2034. - Review and Request to Access the Sample Report.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting service provider, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the UK, the U.S., and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/parenteral-formula-market-to-reach-us-12-5-billion-by-2034-amid-rising-prevalence-of-cancer-aids-and-diabetes-302101008.html