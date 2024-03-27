RE Royalties Ltd.: RE Royalties Announces Early Repayment of Loan by Nomad Transportable Power Systems, New Loan with Revolve Renewable Power, and Appointment of Market Maker

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / RE Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:RE)(OTCQX:RROYF) ("RE Royalties" or the "Company"), a global leader in renewable energy royalty-based financing, is pleased to announce the early repayment of the five-year USD $5.6 million senior secured working capital loan (the "NOMAD Loan") extended to Nomad Transportable Power Systems Inc. ("NOMAD") on April 1, 2022.

Under the terms of the agreement, NOMAD, a pioneer in the mobile energy storage sector, utilized the loan to manufacture mobile energy storage systems ("Units"), including the NOMAD Traveler (2 MWh) and NOMAD Voyager (1.2 MWh). The NOMAD Loan has been repaid in full, including any outstanding interest. RE Royalties will continue to receive a gross revenue royalty of 3.5% on the sale of an additional 42MWh of NOMAD's Units. This translates to ongoing revenue for RE Royalties, providing a recurring income stream as NOMAD's battery systems continue to make an impact in the market.

The Company has also entered into a new $415,000 secured loan (the "Revolve Loan") with existing client Revolve Renewable Power Corp. (TSXV:REVV) ("Revolve"), to enable their continued expansion into the Mexican distributed generation market. The Revolve Loan will be used to fund construction of a new 450kW rooftop solar project (the "Project"), which will be installed on the site of a food manufacturing business (the "Customer") in Central Mexico. The Project will receive revenue from a 15-year Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") between Revolve and the Customer.

The Revolve Loan will have a term of two years and will be secured against the assets of the Project, bear interest at 12% per annum, payable quarterly, and Revolve will pay a 1% closing fee on the total Loan value. A gross revenue royalty of 5% will apply to all revenues received by Revolve from the Project for the 15-year term of the PPA.

This loan represents RE Royalties' fourth transaction with Revolve, with the Company previously providing Revolve with a $1.6 Million loan to support its acquisition of an operational rooftop solar portfolio in Mexico, a $1.9 Million loan to support the procurement of battery energy storage systems for three energy storage projects in Mexico, and a $4.0 Million loan to support the acquisition of an interest in two operational run-of-river hydro projects and an operational wind project in Western Canada.

Bernard Tan, CEO of RE Royalties, commented: "The early repayment of the NOMAD Loan and redeployment into the Revolve Loan highlights the strength of RE Royalties' financing model. The ability to recycle capital, while creating new royalty streams, offers investors an accretive way to grow the Company's revenues without having to raise additional capital. RE Royalties is proud to have played a pivotal role in supporting NOMAD's growth and is excited to continue supporting Revolve's expansion."

The Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Velocity Trade Capital Ltd. ("Velocity Trade") to provide market-making services to the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable laws. Velocity Trade will manage trading of the Company's shares from time to time for the purposed of maintaining an orderly market, with a view to reducing trading volatility and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. The funding and securities required for these services will be provided by Velocity Trade. In consideration for the market liquidity services, the Company will pay Velocity Trade a monthly fee of $6,000 per month, and after a period of sixty days, either party may terminate the contract by providing the other with 30 days prior written notice of termination. Velocity Trade and the Company are not related parties and have no other agreements other than the market liquidity agreement which is the subject of this news release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Bernard Tan

CEO

About RE Royalties Ltd.

RE Royalties Ltd. acquires revenue-based royalties over renewable energy facilities and technologies by providing non-dilutive financing solutions to privately held and publicly traded companies in the renewable energy sector. RE Royalties is the first to apply this proven business model to the renewable energy sector. The Company currently owns over 100 royalties on solar, wind, battery storage, run-of-river, energy efficiency and renewable natural gas projects in Canada, United States, Mexico, and Chile. The Company's business objectives are to provide shareholders with a strong growing yield, robust capital protection, high rate of growth through re-investment and a sustainable investment focus.

About Nomad Transportable Power Systems Inc.

Nomad Transportable Power Systems, Inc. ("NOMAD"), is a Delaware company formed by Northern Reliability ("NRI") and KORE Power in 2020 to provide the energy industry with a standardized mobile energy storage platform. NOMAD is the first entrant into mobile lithium-ion energy storage space and combines its patent-pending over-the-road storage units with a standardized docking platform capable of interconnection with any distribution or transmission utility. The NOMAD system was designed from the onset to provide its customers all the benefits of fixed site energy storage, while eliminating both the capital commitments and long-term obligations of traditional energy storage requires.

About Revolve Renewable Power

Revolve Renewable Power Corp. was formed in 2012 to capitalize on the growing global demand for renewable power. Revolve develops utility-scale wind, solar, hydro and battery storage projects in the US, Canada and Mexico with a portfolio of approx. 3070MW under development. The Company has a second division, Revolve Renewable Business Solutions which installs and operates sub 20MW "behind the meter" distributed generation (or "DG") assets. Revolve Renewable Business Solutions currently has an operating portfolio of 6MW with an additional 3MW under construction phase and 146MW under development.

Revolve has an accomplished management team with a demonstrated track record of taking projects from "greenfield" through to "ready to build" (or "RTB") status and successfully concluding project sales to large operators of utility-scale renewable energy projects. To-date, Revolve has developed and sold over 1,550MW of projects.

Revolve is targeting 5,000MW of utility-scale projects under development in the US, Canada and Mexico, and in parallel is rapidly growing its portfolio of revenue-generating DG (distributed generation) assets.

About Velocity Trade

Velocity Trade is a private and independent investment dealer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, and is registered for trading in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Manitoba. Velocity Trade is a member of the TMX, and of the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization (CIRO). Additionally, the firm and its affiliate companies are regulated internationally by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Authority for Financial Markets (AFM) in the Netherlands, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC), South Africa's Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA), and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), among others.

For further information, please contact:

Investor and Media Contact

Melanee Henderson, Investor Relations

T: (778) 373-6731 TF 800-667-2114

E: melaneehenderson@reroyalties.com

Talia Beckett, Vice President of Communications

T: (778) 374-2000

E: taliabeckett@reroyalties.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), nor any other regulatory body or securities exchange platform, accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction, nor shall there be any offer or sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority nor has any such authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the short form base shelf prospectus or the prospectus supplement. The offer and sale of the securities has not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") with respect to the Company and within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. This information represents predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Forward-looking information may relate to the Company's future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the Company's financial results, future financial position, expected growth of cash flows, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, projected capital expenditures, taxes, plans, objectives, industry trends and growth opportunities including financing. The reader is referred to the Company's most recent filings on SEDAR as well as other information filed with the OTC Markets for a more complete discussion of all applicable risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company's profile page at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: RE Royalties Ltd.

View the original press release on accesswire.com