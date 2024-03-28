bettermoo(d) Food Corporation: bettermoo(d)'s Moodrink Emerges as Best Dairy Alternative Product and Awarded 2nd Best Product Overall at Planted Expo Toronto 2024, North America's Biggest Plant-Based Event

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 27, 2024 / bettermoo(d) Food Corporation (CSE:MOOO)(OTCQB:MOOOF)(Frankfurt:0I5A),(WKN:A3D8PP) (the "Company" or "bettermoo(d)"), an emerging leader and innovator in the plant-based food industry, is pleased to announce that its dairy alternative Moodrink (the "Product") has been awarded 2nd place for the Best in Show Award (the "Award") at Planted Expo Toronto 2024 (The "Expo"), North America's biggest plant-based event.1 The Award is indicative of Moodrink's popularity among the thousands of attendees who favored the Product from a lineup of more than 150 exhibitors. It is worth mentioning that Moodrink secured this honor coming second to a product in a different category to dairy alternatives.

The Expo took place on March 23-24 at the Enercare Centre, located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, drawing a large crowd keen on exploring the latest in plant-based living. During this event, the bettermoo(d) team had the opportunity to interact with attendees, receiving overwhelmingly positive feedback for its innovative dairy alternative Product. This engagement not only showcased Moodrink's appeal but also highlighted the team's commitment to fostering direct relationships with their audience, contributing to a memorable presence at one of the year's most anticipated plant-based events.

"We are incredibly heartened by the response Moodrink received at the Planted Expo this year. To see firsthand the enthusiasm and positive feedback from thousands of attendees was truly affirming. We believe, winning the 2nd place for the Best in Show Award serves as an indication to Moodrink's acceptance and popularity. It's our hope that this event has not only elevated our brand awareness but will also ripple out through the friends and families of those who attended, further amplifying the reach and impact of our product," Nima Bahrami, CEO of bettermoo(d).

Planted Life, the visionary force behind the Planted Expo events, has been at the forefront of the plant-based movement for nearly a decade. With its inception, Planted Expo has become a cornerstone event for local businesses, providing an unparalleled platform for them to engage directly with their customers. The Planted Expo serves as a key platform for local businesses and established brands, enabling them to connect directly with consumers and fostering community growth. Spread across three dynamic cities - Vancouver and Toronto in Canada, and Seattle in the US - each year, the event captures the growing global trend towards sustainable and plant-based lifestyles.

ABOUT BETTERMOO(D) FOOD CORPORATION

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation is an innovative plant-based dairy alternative food and beverage company based in Vancouver, British Columbia Canada, launching Moodrink, a nutritious dairy-alternative beverage with a revolutionary flavour. Moodrink includes a blend of herbs and flowers similar to what cows ate, before the time of mass livestock production. Like rich dairy products, Moodrink contains added healthy plant fats and vitamins, so consumers don't miss out. The "Moodrink" is just the beginning of the revolution for the Vancouver based dairy-alternative company, bettermoo(d).

Driven by the motto "What A Cow Eats and A Human Needs" bettermoo(d) seeks to produce dairy alternative products that are good for both people and the planet - ensuring that all products are nutritious and sustainably sourced, and that also emulate the great taste of traditional milk from the Alps regions of Switzerland, France and Austria. Working with food scientists, the Company's goal is to conduct continuous food research and development programs with the aim of rolling out a full line of dairy alternative products, including Moogurt and Buetter, as well as many other products, that are better for YOU and better for the planet.

