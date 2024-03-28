Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2024) - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that it has filed all the appropriate documentation for the renewal of its 42 mineral exploration concession in Ecuador. The Company also reports that it is filing a request to enter into an agreement for payment of the associated annual concession fees. Further details will be reported once an agreement is reached.

The Company considers that by filing the concession renewals prior to the March 31st deadline, it maintains its property in Ecuador in good standing while an agreement is being finalized.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

For further information, please contact:

Carolyn Muir

VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Aurania Resources Ltd.

(416) 367-3200

carolyn.muir@aurania.com

