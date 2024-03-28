Liberty Empowers Australians to Enhance Digital Skills

Demand for digital skills is increasing and Liberty has solutions to help Australians finance their education for a bright future.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 28, 2024 / A recent Digital Skills Organisation report projected a 370,000 shortfall of digital workers in Australia by 2026. The report indicated increasing demand for programmers and analysts as well as digital skills across finance, technology, and business.

According to leading lender Liberty, if those looking to upskill select a training course not eligible for government support, a personal loan could help keep their plans on target.

Head of Consumer Communications Kate Jenkinson says personal loans could offer Australians the budget flexibility to invest in their future through education.

"Learning new skills could help make job candidates more attractive and competitive in their industry, which could lead to a higher future earning potential," Ms Jenkinson said.

"A personal loan could help people to upskill and open the door to greater employment opportunities without needing to dip into their savings."

The flexibility and easy online application process of personal loans can help borrowers bridge gaps in cash flow and fast-track plans. Fixed repayments can also make budgeting easier as they remain consistent over the life of the loan.

Offering both secured and unsecured personal loans, Liberty has flexible options allowing borrowers to take advantage of opportunities when they come knocking.

For borrowers who require funding quickly to move their plans forward, Liberty's fast turnaround times can help provide funds faster.

"At Liberty, our goal is to help borrowers secure the funding they need to reach their goals. This could range from educational courses to purchasing a new car, undertaking home renovations, or celebrating life's biggest milestones," Ms Jenkinson said.

"We take a personalised approach to lending to help find solutions that suit individual circumstances and needs."

Liberty's free-thinking credit assessment practices help borrowers get financial.

