Bridging Continents: Hainan Airlines' New Shenzhen-Milan Flights Boost Fashion Week Exchange

SHENZHEN, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an event that bridges the gap between continents and cultures, Hainan Airlines stepped into the spotlight during Shenzhen-Milan Bi-City Fashion Week, held in the dynamic cityscape of Shenzhen from March 19th to March 22nd. The airline, known for its global connectivity, joined hands with more than 20 of the most renowned Italian fashion houses to deliver an eclectic mix of international runway shows, cross-cultural exhibits, competitive showcases, avant-garde dining experiences, and thematic forums. The initiative provided sartorial connoisseurs from every corner of the world with an unparalleled and memorable journey into the world of fashion.

The narrative of China-Italy relations, rich with centuries of cultural exchange since the days of Marco Polo, stands as a testament to enduring friendship and mutual respect. The establishment of diplomatic relations in 1970 has only deepened the economic and cultural connections between the two nations, but also serves as a cornerstone for the continued evolution and strengthening of their bilateral relationship.

With the arrival of the first days of spring, the much-anticipated Shenzhen-Milan Bi-City Fashion Week unfolded, bringing together the worlds of Chinese and Italian design. As the exclusive airline partner, Hainan Airlines rose to the occasion, offering its distinct advantages in ticketing services and travel protection to ensure a seamless experience for all attendees. The successful staging of the event not only underscored the deep-rooted heritage and creativity of both nations in the fashion domain but also facilitated meaningful cultural exchanges and the melding of fashion sensibilities across borders. The ultimate goal: to craft a visual and cultural extravaganza that captivates the global fashion community. Moving forward, Hainan Airlines is poised to further this collaboration, aiming to stimulate the ongoing prosperity of the fashion industry. Through bringing together engaging activities and immersive experiences, the airline is eagerly anticipating the dawn of a new era in international fashion engagement.

Hainan Airlines launched its Shenzhen-Milan international route on 20 September 2023, offering three round-trip flights per week on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. The outbound flight departs from Shenzhen at 01:55 Beijing time and arrives in Milan at 07:55 local time, with an estimated flight duration of 13 hours. The return flight departs from Milan at 09:55 local time and arrives in Shenzhen at 05:00 Beijing time the following day, with a projected flight duration of 12 hours and 5 minutes. Additionally, Hainan Airlines commenced the Chongqing-Milan international service on 19 March this year, operating two round-trip flights per week on Tuesdays and Fridays. The outbound flight departs from Chongqing at 02:00 Beijing time and arrives in Milan at 06:45 local time, with an anticipated flight duration of 11 hours and 45 minutes. The return flight departs at 11:15 local time and arrives in Chongqing at 05:00 the next day, with a flight duration of approximately 10 hours and 45 minutes. All mentioned times are local. The roll-out of these flights is set to further facilitate cultural and trade exchanges between China and Italy.

As mainland China's exclusive SKYTRAX five-star airline, Hainan Airlines proudly embodies the corporate ethos championed by its parent company, Liaoning Fangda Group Industrial Co., Ltd. These principles underscore a commitment to benefiting the nation, the company, its employees, and its passengers alike. With a dedication to delivering authentic services, Hainan Airlines is devoted to ensuring a travel experience that is safe, seamless, and supremely comfortable, reflecting the standards of a five-star carrier. In doing so, Hainan Airlines is not just elevating the passenger experience; it is also driving the forward momentum of China's civil aviation sector towards sustainable development.

Find the flight schedules for the Shenzhen-Milan and Chongqing-Milan routes below:

Flight Number Route Schedule Departure Time Arrival Time Flight Dates HU7973 Shenzhen-Milan Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 01:55 07: 55 20 Mar-31 Apr 2024 HU7974 Milan-Shenzhen 09:55 05: 00 +1 HU7973 Shenzhen-Milan Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 01:50 08:55 1 Apr - 28 Oct 2024 HU7974 Milan-Shenzhen 10:55 05:00 +1 HU427 Chongqing- Milan Tuesdays and Fridays 02:00 07:45 19 Mar - 28 Oct 2024 HU428 Milan-Chongqing 11:15 5:00 +1 Flight information is subject to change without notice. Please verify on our official website.

