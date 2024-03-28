



TOKYO, Mar 28, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Logisnext Co., Ltd., a part of MHI Group, has completed a demonstration of loading trucks utilizing automated guided forklifts (AGFs). The demonstration was conducted jointly with logistics services provider Konoike Transport Co., Ltd., which this month began utilizing the system for actual business operations in Japan.Unlike cargo handling with fixed equipment such as the shelves and conveyers inside logistics centers, loading work for trucks requires adjustments to be made to loading positions according to the type of truck and its parked location. In addition, because of the need to minimize the turnaround time for trucks, loading work is currently conducted mainly with manned forklifts.Through this demonstration, Mitsubishi Logisnext has developed new technologies related to control and sensing to address such issues, and has built an automated system that uses two AGFs to load any truck parked in a designated space. With this system the AGFs make their own determinations for optimal operations according to the varying loading position, allowing trucks to be loaded with a comparable accuracy and pace as manually operated forklifts. Under the loading conditions in the demonstration, a large truck can be loaded in less than 15 minutes. Mitsubishi Logisnext will continue to make improvements and add functions based on the knowledge gained from actual operation at Konoike Transport, and enhance the system's capabilities.Going forward, Mitsubishi Logisnext will continue to develop products that leverage technological expertise and provide solutions to address issues facing the logistics industry, most notably the regulatory changes that will limit truck drivers' overtime from April 2024.