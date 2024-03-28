Gail Kelly nominated for election to the Board of Directors as Dieter Wemmer will not stand for re-election after eight years of Board membership

All other members of the Board of Directors will stand for re-election

The Board of Directors proposes an ordinary dividend of USD 0.70 in cash per share for the 2023 financial year

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) will hold its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Basel on 24 April 2024 at 10:30am CEST. The AGM will be held in German and English and be broadcast live in both languages on ubs.com/agm.

The invitation, including information on individual agenda items, is available at ubs.com/agm.

Agenda of the 2024 AGM

1. Approval of the UBS Group AG management report and consolidated and standalone financial statements for the 2023 financial year 2. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Compensation Report 2023 3. Advisory vote on the UBS Group AG Sustainability Report 2023 4. Appropriation of total profit and distribution of ordinary dividend out of total profit and capital contribution reserve 5. Creation of conversion capital and amendments to the Articles of Association 6. Discharge of the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board for the 2023 financial year 7. Re-elections and election of members of the Board of Directors 7.1. Colm Kelleher, as Chairman of the Board of Directors 7.2. Lukas Gähwiler 7.3. Jeremy Anderson 7.4. Claudia Böckstiegel 7.5. William C. Dudley 7.6. Patrick Firmenich 7.7. Fred Hu 7.8. Mark Hughes 7.9. Nathalie Rachou 7.10. Julie G. Richardson 7.11. Jeanette Wong 7.12. Gail Kelly 8. Re-elections and election of the members of the Compensation Committee 8.1. Julie G. Richardson 8.2. Jeanette Wong 8.3. Fred Hu 9. Approval of the compensation for the members of the Board of Directors and the Group Executive Board 9.1. Retroactive approval of an incremental amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2023 AGM to the 2024 AGM 9.2. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of compensation for the members of the Board of Directors from the 2024 AGM to the 2025 AGM 9.3. Approval of the aggregate amount of variable compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2023 financial year 9.4. Approval of the maximum aggregate amount of fixed compensation for the members of the Group Executive Board for the 2025 financial year 10. Re-elections 10.1. Re-election of the independent proxy, ADB Altorfer Duss Beilstein AG, Zurich 10.2. Re-election of the auditors, Ernst Young Ltd, Basel 10.3. Re-election of the special auditors, BDO AG, Zurich

