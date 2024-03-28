The monthly charge would be assessed regardless of any energy conservation efforts or solar production at home. Eighteen California Congressional representatives wrote a letter to the Public Utilities Commission warning the proposed charge would harm low- and middle income residents and "undercut investments in renewable energy. "From pv magazine USA California regulators are working on a ratemaking proceeding that would add fixed monthly charges to utility bills, which increase based on income levels. Proposals under consideration affix charges as high as $128 per month, regardless of how much ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...