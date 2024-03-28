479,624 Warrants Z were exercised resulting in the issuance of 599,530 new ordinary shares

Outstanding 3,326,104 Warrants Z remain exercisable until June 20, 2025, with potential to raise up to an additional €831,526

TME Pharma N.V. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALTME), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of cancer by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), provides results of the first exercise of Warrants Z and an update on the outstanding number of ordinary shares and Warrants Z as of the settlement date taking place today. The exercise of 479,624 Warrants Z has resulted in the issuance of 599,530 new shares for gross proceeds of €119,906.

In the first Warrant Z exercise period, from February 26 to March 22, 2024, holders were entitled for every 4 Warrants Z held to subscribe for 5 new shares at €0.20 per share. Following this exercise, 3,326,104 outstanding Warrants Z remain with the potential to raise an additional €831,526 if exercised in full before the end of the final exercise period on June 20, 2025.

The following numbers of TME Pharma securities are thus issued and outstanding:

ALTME ordinary shares (ISIN: NL0015000YE1): 28,453,373

Warrants Z (ISIN: NL0015001SR3): 3,326,104

The second Warrant Z exercise period will run from May 27 to June 21, 2024, with settlement on June 28, 2024. Warrants Z may be exercised through June 20, 2025, with one period of exercise per quarter (six periods of exercise in total; see "Warrant Terms and Conditions" on the TME Rights Issue page for more details). Warrants Z that have not been exercised by the end of the last exercise period will become null and void.

Additional Information

The characteristics, terms and conditions and dilution resulting from the transaction are summarized in the press releases published on November 24, 2023, November 28, 2023, and February 23, 2024, and in the dedicated Rights Issue page on the TME Pharma website.

Dilution

The table below summarizes the dilution from the new ordinary shares issued today, and the maximum additional dilutive potential for an investor who did NOT participate in the transaction should all potential Warrants Z be exercised. Shareholders who participated fully in the transaction will not be diluted by this transaction.

Description Shares to be issued Total shares outstanding Dilution (cumulative) Shareholder starting with 1% on Mar 27, 2024, would then hold Outstanding shares on March 27, 2024 27,853,843 1% Shares Issued on March 28, 2024, from exercise of479,624 Warrants Z 599,530 28,453,373 2.11% 0.98% Exercise of outstanding Warrant Z (latest on June 20, 2025) 4,157,630 32,611,003 14.59% 0.85%

About TME Pharma

TME Pharma is a clinical-stage company focused on developing novel therapies for treatment of the most aggressive cancers. The company's oncology-focused pipeline is designed to act on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking tumor protection barriers against the immune system and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the TME, TME Pharma's approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses and enable greater therapeutic impact. In the GLORIA clinical trial, TME Pharma is studying its lead drug candidate NOX-A12 in newly diagnosed brain cancer patients who will not benefit clinically from standard chemotherapy. TME Pharma has delivered top-line data from the NOX-A12 three dose-escalation cohorts combined with radiotherapy of the GLORIA clinical trial, observing consistent tumor reductions and objective tumor responses. Additionally, GLORIA expansion arms evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in other combinations where the interim results from the triple combination of NOX-A12, radiotherapy and bevacizumab suggest even deeper and more durable responses, and improved survival. NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy has received orphan drug designation for glioblastoma in the United States and glioma in Europe. TME Pharma has delivered final top-line data with encouraging overall survival and safety profile from its NOX-A12 combination trial with Keytruda® in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients, which was published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer in October 2021. The company has entered in its second collaboration with MSD/Merck for its Phase 2 study, OPTIMUS, to further evaluate safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 in combination with Merck's Keytruda® and two different chemotherapy regimens as second-line therapy in patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The design of the trial has been approved in France, Spain and the United States. The company's second clinical-stage drug candidate, NOX-E36, is designed to target the innate immune system. TME Pharma is considering several solid tumors for further clinical development. Further information can be found at: www.tmepharma.com.

TME Pharma® and the TME Pharma logo are registered trademarks.

Keytruda® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp Dohme Corp.

Visit TME Pharma on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About the GLORIA Study

GLORIA (NCT04121455) is TME Pharma's dose-escalation, Phase 1/2 study of NOX-A12 in combination with radiotherapy in first-line partially resected or unresected glioblastoma (brain cancer) patients with unmethylated MGMT promoter (resistant to standard chemotherapy). GLORIA further evaluates safety and efficacy of NOX-A12 three additional arms combining NOX-A12 with: A. radiotherapy in patients with complete tumor resection; B. radiotherapy and bevacizumab; and C. radiotherapy and pembrolizumab.

About the OPTIMUS Study

OPTIMUS (NCT04901741) is TME Pharma's planned open-label two-arm Phase 2 study of NOX-A12 combined with pembrolizumab and nanoliposomal irinotecan/5-FU/leucovorin or gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in microsatellite-stable metastatic pancreatic cancer patients.

