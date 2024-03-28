Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
28 March 2024
Bodycote plc
Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities
Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:
Date of purchase:
27 March 2024
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
31,214
Highest price paid per share (pence per share):
691.5p
Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):
683.0p
Volume weighted average price paid per share:
(pence per share)
689.08p
The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.
Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,102,030 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.
Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 354,142 Ordinary Shares.
This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.
For further information, please contact:
Bodycote plc
Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive
Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer
Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations
Tel: +44 1625 505300
FTI Consulting
Richard Mountain
Susanne Yule
Tel: +44 203 727 1340
Schedule of Purchases
Transaction Details:
Issuer name: Bodycote plc
ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99
LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29
Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC
Intermediary code: HBEU
Time zone: GMT
Currency: GBP
Individual Transactions:
Number of shares purchased
Transaction price (pence per share)
Time of transaction
Transaction reference number
Trading venue
1
684.5
08:18:52
OD_7uK5Wpz-00
XLON
1
684.5
08:18:56
OD_7uK5XtK-00
XLON
482
684.5
08:33:57
OD_7uK9KGK-00
XLON
466
686.5
08:49:21
OD_7uKDCen-00
XLON
107
684.5
08:57:02
OD_7uKF8ca-00
XLON
376
684.5
08:57:02
OD_7uKF8cb-00
XLON
169
683
09:14:05
OD_7uKJQmn-00
CHIX
209
683
09:14:05
OD_7uKJQmo-00
CHIX
69
684.5
09:35:47
OD_7uKOtXi-00
XLON
10
684
09:53:53
OD_7uKTRzp-00
XLON
551
684
09:53:53
OD_7uKTRzp-02
XLON
122
684.5
10:04:02
OD_7uKW0Pv-00
XLON
147
685
10:07:32
OD_7uKWt11-00
XLON
267
685
10:07:32
OD_7uKWt11-02
XLON
128
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbI-00
TRQX
153
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbJ-01
BATE
310
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbK-00
CHIX
79
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbK-02
BATE
49
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbL-00
TRQX
14
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbL-02
TRQX
130
684
10:41:47
OD_7uKfVbM-00
CHIX
34
685.5
10:41:48
OD_7uKfVyg-00
XLON
106
685
10:41:51
OD_7uKfWiM-00
XLON
236
685
10:47:38
OD_7uKgz2y-00
XLON
2
685
10:49:14
OD_7uKhNrC-00
XLON
110
685
10:49:14
OD_7uKhNrC-02
XLON
384
685
10:49:14
OD_7uKhNrD-00
XLON
27
685.5
11:01:14
OD_7uKkPJA-00
XLON
36
685.5
11:01:14
OD_7uKkPJA-02
XLON
14
685.5
11:01:14
OD_7uKkPJB-00
XLON
242
686
11:13:17
OD_7uKnROO-00
XLON
72
686
11:13:17
OD_7uKnROP-01
XLON
32
686
11:13:17
OD_7uKnROP-03
XLON
45
687
11:37:19
OD_7uKtUWU-00
XLON
69
687
11:37:19
OD_7uKtUWV-01
XLON
85
687
11:37:19
OD_7uKtUWW-00
XLON
82
687
11:37:19
OD_7uKtUWa-00
XLON
39
687
11:37:19
OD_7uKtUWb-00
XLON
27
688
11:38:16
OD_7uKtjM9-00
CHIX
68
687
11:41:39
OD_7uKua6S-00
XLON
175
687
11:41:39
OD_7uKua6T-00
TRQX
360
687
11:41:39
OD_7uKua6T-02
XLON
212
686.5
11:50:08
OD_7uKwiRb-00
CHIX
5
686.5
11:50:12
OD_7uKwjSg-00
CHIX
575
686.5
12:02:04
OD_7uKzifW-00
CHIX
32
686.5
12:12:02
OD_7uL2EIr-00
XLON
175
686.5
12:12:02
OD_7uL2EIs-00
XLON
265
686
12:27:58
OD_7uL6F6I-00
XLON
272
686
12:27:58
OD_7uL6F6I-02
XLON
222
687
13:31:44
OD_7uLMIK3-00
BATE
1200
689.5
13:53:25
OD_7uLRkfv-00
XLON
172
689.5
13:55:27
OD_7uLSGSi-00
CHIX
217
689.5
13:55:30
OD_7uLSHDq-00
CHIX
490
689.5
13:56:02
OD_7uLSPcf-00
XLON
94
689.5
13:56:02
OD_7uLSPcf-02
CHIX
213
689.5
13:56:02
OD_7uLSPcg-01
TRQX
14
689
13:56:05
OD_7uLSQXb-00
CHIX
2796
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSfG-00
XLON
222
690
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSfH-00
BATE
194
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSfH-02
AQXE
284
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSfI-01
CHIX
232
690
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSfJ-00
TRQX
213
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSfJ-02
CHIX
31
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSl8-00
XLON
53
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSl8-02
XLON
31
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSlA-00
XLON
180
690.5
14:24:02
OD_7uLZSlA-02
XLON
31
691.5
14:24:03
OD_7uLZT1H-00
XLON
31
691.5
14:24:03
OD_7uLZT1I-00
XLON
180
691.5
14:24:03
OD_7uLZT1J-00
XLON
31
691.5
14:24:05
OD_7uLZTXZ-00
XLON
114
691.5
14:24:05
OD_7uLZTXa-00
XLON
485
691
14:24:06
OD_7uLZTng-00
XLON
104
691
14:24:06
OD_7uLZTni-00
XLON
15
691
14:24:06
OD_7uLZTnj-01
XLON
528
690
14:29:55
OD_7uLawON-00
CHIX
453
690
14:29:55
OD_7uLawON-02
XLON
487
691
15:00:08
OD_7uLiYEq-02
CHIX
203
691
15:00:08
OD_7uLiYEr-01
BATE
488
691.5
15:05:34
OD_7uLjv3B-00
CHIX
408
690.5
15:07:53
OD_7uLkV4w-00
XLON
158
690.5
15:07:53
OD_7uLkV4x-00
BATE
147
690.5
15:07:53
OD_7uLkV4x-02
TRQX
16
690
15:09:19
OD_7uLkrYf-00
XLON
367
690
15:09:19
OD_7uLkrYg-01
XLON
670
690.5
15:18:00
OD_7uLn3Ac-00
XLON
468
691.5
15:34:03
OD_7uLr5dC-00
XLON
386
691
15:38:33
OD_7uLsDoI-00
XLON
463
691
15:41:03
OD_7uLsqhO-00
CHIX
197
691
15:41:03
OD_7uLsqhO-02
BATE
157
691
15:41:03
OD_7uLsqhP-00
AQXE
17
691
15:41:03
OD_7uLsqhS-00
AQXE
83
690.5
15:51:06
OD_7uLvNfk-00
CHIX
412
690.5
15:54:07
OD_7uLw8fW-00
XLON
196
690.5
15:54:07
OD_7uLw8fX-00
BATE
499
690.5
15:54:07
OD_7uLw8fX-02
CHIX
672
690
15:59:50
OD_7uLxZyz-00
XLON
59
690
16:02:09
OD_7uLyAC6-00
AQXE
8
690
16:03:43
OD_7uLyYYk-00
XLON
176
690.5
16:07:49
OD_7uLzagr-00
XLON
1234
690.5
16:07:49
OD_7uLzagr-02
XLON
431
690.5
16:07:49
OD_7uLzagr-04
XLON
536
690.5
16:07:50
OD_7uLzawo-00
XLON
37
690.5
16:07:50
OD_7uLzawo-02
XLON
634
690.5
16:07:51
OD_7uLzbCv-00
XLON
5
690.5
16:07:51
OD_7uLzbD7-00
BATE
86
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoO-00
CHIX
190
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoO-02
BATE
197
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoP-00
XLON
82
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoP-02
BATE
553
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoQ-00
CHIX
166
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoR-00
TRQX
279
690
16:11:25
OD_7uM0UoR-02
XLON
158
689.5
16:16:41
OD_7uM1otF-00
BATE
86
689.5
16:16:41
OD_7uM1otF-02
BATE
968
689.5
16:16:49
OD_7uM1r7b-00
XLON
416
689.5
16:16:49
OD_7uM1r7c-00
CHIX
727
690.5
16:20:50
OD_7uM2rrR-00
XLON
8
690.5
16:20:50
OD_7uM2rrS-01
XLON
183
690.5
16:20:50
OD_7uM2rrS-03
XLON
227
690.5
16:20:50
OD_7uM2rrU-00
XLON
123
690.5
16:20:50
OD_7uM2rrV-00
XLON
344
690
16:21:14
OD_7uM2y5Y-00
XLON
197
690
16:21:14
OD_7uM2y5Y-02
XLON
154
690
16:26:46
OD_7uM4MQT-00
XLON
5
690.5
16:29:58
OD_7uM5AQZ-00
XLON