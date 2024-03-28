Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A0RDRL | ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99 | Ticker-Symbol: 21T
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:22 Uhr
8,000 Euro
+0,150
+1,91 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BODYCOTE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0008,30009:37
PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 08:06
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Bodycote Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

Bodycote

www.bodycote.com

28 March 2024

Bodycote plc

Share Buyback Programme - Transactions in Own Securities

Bodycote plc (the Company) announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme announced on 15 March 2024 (the Programme) it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 173/11 pence each (Ordinary Shares) through HSBC Bank PLC:

Date of purchase:

27 March 2024

Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:

31,214

Highest price paid per share (pence per share):

691.5p

Lowest price paid per share (pence per share):

683.0p

Volume weighted average price paid per share:

(pence per share)

689.08p

The Company intends to cancel these Ordinary Shares.

Following the purchase, settlement and cancellation of these Ordinary Shares, the Company will have 191,102,030 Ordinary Shares in issue, with no shares held in treasury. This figure represents the total number of voting rights.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it applies in the UK (the Market Abuse Regulation), the table below contains the detailed breakdown of the individual trades made by HSBC Bank PLC on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme.

Since the commencement of the Programme, the Company has purchased 354,142 Ordinary Shares.

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information, please contact:

Bodycote plc

Stephen Harris, Group Chief Executive

Ben Fidler, Chief Financial Officer

Peter Lapthorn, Head of FP&A and Investor Relations

Tel: +44 1625 505300

FTI Consulting

Richard Mountain

Susanne Yule

Tel: +44 203 727 1340

Schedule of Purchases

Transaction Details:

Issuer name: Bodycote plc

ISIN: GB00B3FLWH99

LEI: 213800V93QFW53NB7Y29

Intermediary name: HSBC Bank PLC

Intermediary code: HBEU

Time zone: GMT

Currency: GBP

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares purchased

Transaction price (pence per share)

Time of transaction

Transaction reference number

Trading venue

1

684.5

08:18:52

OD_7uK5Wpz-00

XLON

1

684.5

08:18:56

OD_7uK5XtK-00

XLON

482

684.5

08:33:57

OD_7uK9KGK-00

XLON

466

686.5

08:49:21

OD_7uKDCen-00

XLON

107

684.5

08:57:02

OD_7uKF8ca-00

XLON

376

684.5

08:57:02

OD_7uKF8cb-00

XLON

169

683

09:14:05

OD_7uKJQmn-00

CHIX

209

683

09:14:05

OD_7uKJQmo-00

CHIX

69

684.5

09:35:47

OD_7uKOtXi-00

XLON

10

684

09:53:53

OD_7uKTRzp-00

XLON

551

684

09:53:53

OD_7uKTRzp-02

XLON

122

684.5

10:04:02

OD_7uKW0Pv-00

XLON

147

685

10:07:32

OD_7uKWt11-00

XLON

267

685

10:07:32

OD_7uKWt11-02

XLON

128

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbI-00

TRQX

153

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbJ-01

BATE

310

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbK-00

CHIX

79

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbK-02

BATE

49

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbL-00

TRQX

14

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbL-02

TRQX

130

684

10:41:47

OD_7uKfVbM-00

CHIX

34

685.5

10:41:48

OD_7uKfVyg-00

XLON

106

685

10:41:51

OD_7uKfWiM-00

XLON

236

685

10:47:38

OD_7uKgz2y-00

XLON

2

685

10:49:14

OD_7uKhNrC-00

XLON

110

685

10:49:14

OD_7uKhNrC-02

XLON

384

685

10:49:14

OD_7uKhNrD-00

XLON

27

685.5

11:01:14

OD_7uKkPJA-00

XLON

36

685.5

11:01:14

OD_7uKkPJA-02

XLON

14

685.5

11:01:14

OD_7uKkPJB-00

XLON

242

686

11:13:17

OD_7uKnROO-00

XLON

72

686

11:13:17

OD_7uKnROP-01

XLON

32

686

11:13:17

OD_7uKnROP-03

XLON

45

687

11:37:19

OD_7uKtUWU-00

XLON

69

687

11:37:19

OD_7uKtUWV-01

XLON

85

687

11:37:19

OD_7uKtUWW-00

XLON

82

687

11:37:19

OD_7uKtUWa-00

XLON

39

687

11:37:19

OD_7uKtUWb-00

XLON

27

688

11:38:16

OD_7uKtjM9-00

CHIX

68

687

11:41:39

OD_7uKua6S-00

XLON

175

687

11:41:39

OD_7uKua6T-00

TRQX

360

687

11:41:39

OD_7uKua6T-02

XLON

212

686.5

11:50:08

OD_7uKwiRb-00

CHIX

5

686.5

11:50:12

OD_7uKwjSg-00

CHIX

575

686.5

12:02:04

OD_7uKzifW-00

CHIX

32

686.5

12:12:02

OD_7uL2EIr-00

XLON

175

686.5

12:12:02

OD_7uL2EIs-00

XLON

265

686

12:27:58

OD_7uL6F6I-00

XLON

272

686

12:27:58

OD_7uL6F6I-02

XLON

222

687

13:31:44

OD_7uLMIK3-00

BATE

1200

689.5

13:53:25

OD_7uLRkfv-00

XLON

172

689.5

13:55:27

OD_7uLSGSi-00

CHIX

217

689.5

13:55:30

OD_7uLSHDq-00

CHIX

490

689.5

13:56:02

OD_7uLSPcf-00

XLON

94

689.5

13:56:02

OD_7uLSPcf-02

CHIX

213

689.5

13:56:02

OD_7uLSPcg-01

TRQX

14

689

13:56:05

OD_7uLSQXb-00

CHIX

2796

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSfG-00

XLON

222

690

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSfH-00

BATE

194

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSfH-02

AQXE

284

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSfI-01

CHIX

232

690

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSfJ-00

TRQX

213

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSfJ-02

CHIX

31

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSl8-00

XLON

53

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSl8-02

XLON

31

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSlA-00

XLON

180

690.5

14:24:02

OD_7uLZSlA-02

XLON

31

691.5

14:24:03

OD_7uLZT1H-00

XLON

31

691.5

14:24:03

OD_7uLZT1I-00

XLON

180

691.5

14:24:03

OD_7uLZT1J-00

XLON

31

691.5

14:24:05

OD_7uLZTXZ-00

XLON

114

691.5

14:24:05

OD_7uLZTXa-00

XLON

485

691

14:24:06

OD_7uLZTng-00

XLON

104

691

14:24:06

OD_7uLZTni-00

XLON

15

691

14:24:06

OD_7uLZTnj-01

XLON

528

690

14:29:55

OD_7uLawON-00

CHIX

453

690

14:29:55

OD_7uLawON-02

XLON

487

691

15:00:08

OD_7uLiYEq-02

CHIX

203

691

15:00:08

OD_7uLiYEr-01

BATE

488

691.5

15:05:34

OD_7uLjv3B-00

CHIX

408

690.5

15:07:53

OD_7uLkV4w-00

XLON

158

690.5

15:07:53

OD_7uLkV4x-00

BATE

147

690.5

15:07:53

OD_7uLkV4x-02

TRQX

16

690

15:09:19

OD_7uLkrYf-00

XLON

367

690

15:09:19

OD_7uLkrYg-01

XLON

670

690.5

15:18:00

OD_7uLn3Ac-00

XLON

468

691.5

15:34:03

OD_7uLr5dC-00

XLON

386

691

15:38:33

OD_7uLsDoI-00

XLON

463

691

15:41:03

OD_7uLsqhO-00

CHIX

197

691

15:41:03

OD_7uLsqhO-02

BATE

157

691

15:41:03

OD_7uLsqhP-00

AQXE

17

691

15:41:03

OD_7uLsqhS-00

AQXE

83

690.5

15:51:06

OD_7uLvNfk-00

CHIX

412

690.5

15:54:07

OD_7uLw8fW-00

XLON

196

690.5

15:54:07

OD_7uLw8fX-00

BATE

499

690.5

15:54:07

OD_7uLw8fX-02

CHIX

672

690

15:59:50

OD_7uLxZyz-00

XLON

59

690

16:02:09

OD_7uLyAC6-00

AQXE

8

690

16:03:43

OD_7uLyYYk-00

XLON

176

690.5

16:07:49

OD_7uLzagr-00

XLON

1234

690.5

16:07:49

OD_7uLzagr-02

XLON

431

690.5

16:07:49

OD_7uLzagr-04

XLON

536

690.5

16:07:50

OD_7uLzawo-00

XLON

37

690.5

16:07:50

OD_7uLzawo-02

XLON

634

690.5

16:07:51

OD_7uLzbCv-00

XLON

5

690.5

16:07:51

OD_7uLzbD7-00

BATE

86

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoO-00

CHIX

190

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoO-02

BATE

197

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoP-00

XLON

82

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoP-02

BATE

553

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoQ-00

CHIX

166

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoR-00

TRQX

279

690

16:11:25

OD_7uM0UoR-02

XLON

158

689.5

16:16:41

OD_7uM1otF-00

BATE

86

689.5

16:16:41

OD_7uM1otF-02

BATE

968

689.5

16:16:49

OD_7uM1r7b-00

XLON

416

689.5

16:16:49

OD_7uM1r7c-00

CHIX

727

690.5

16:20:50

OD_7uM2rrR-00

XLON

8

690.5

16:20:50

OD_7uM2rrS-01

XLON

183

690.5

16:20:50

OD_7uM2rrS-03

XLON

227

690.5

16:20:50

OD_7uM2rrU-00

XLON

123

690.5

16:20:50

OD_7uM2rrV-00

XLON

344

690

16:21:14

OD_7uM2y5Y-00

XLON

197

690

16:21:14

OD_7uM2y5Y-02

XLON

154

690

16:26:46

OD_7uM4MQT-00

XLON

5

690.5

16:29:58

OD_7uM5AQZ-00

XLON


© 2024 PR Newswire
