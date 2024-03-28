FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
FirstGroup plc
Transaction in own shares
FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.
Date of Purchase
27 March 2024
Number of ordinary shares purchased
91,602
Weighted average price paid (p)
183.20
Highest price paid (p)
184.30
Lowest price paid (p)
182.40
Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 110,624,640 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,070,375. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.
The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 27 March 2024 is 640,070,375. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
Transaction details
Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC
LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
ISIN: GB0003452173
Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited
Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22
Timezone: GMT
Currency: GBp
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:
Aggregate information:
Venue
Weighted average price (pence per share)
Aggregated volume
XLON
182.40
1,899
CHIX
183.26
89,703
Individual transactions:
Transaction Time
Volume
Price (GBp)
Platform
08:42:49
1400
184.30
CHIX
08:42:49
499
184.30
CHIX
08:42:51
316
184.10
CHIX
08:42:51
983
184.10
CHIX
08:42:51
600
184.10
CHIX
08:56:56
1899
183.90
CHIX
08:57:00
214
183.70
CHIX
08:57:00
1685
183.70
CHIX
08:57:25
1899
183.60
CHIX
08:57:25
1432
183.40
CHIX
08:57:37
452
183.80
CHIX
08:57:37
1447
183.80
CHIX
08:57:37
69
183.60
CHIX
08:59:55
1830
183.60
CHIX
09:03:47
1899
183.70
CHIX
09:11:29
1899
183.60
CHIX
09:56:26
1899
183.50
CHIX
09:56:29
437
183.20
CHIX
09:56:29
1462
183.20
CHIX
09:57:08
153
183.00
CHIX
10:04:08
1746
183.00
CHIX
10:36:00
700
183.00
CHIX
10:36:00
700
183.00
CHIX
10:36:00
499
183.00
CHIX
10:45:23
1102
182.90
CHIX
10:45:23
654
182.90
CHIX
10:45:23
143
182.90
CHIX
10:45:27
935
182.80
CHIX
10:45:27
964
182.80
CHIX
10:46:29
1234
182.70
CHIX
10:46:29
665
182.70
CHIX
10:54:11
923
182.60
CHIX
11:14:07
976
182.60
CHIX
11:50:02
1400
182.80
CHIX
11:50:02
499
182.80
CHIX
11:52:31
523
182.60
CHIX
12:00:00
222
182.60
CHIX
12:00:00
111
182.60
CHIX
12:00:00
1043
182.60
CHIX
12:17:29
1711
183.30
CHIX
12:17:29
25
183.30
CHIX
12:17:29
163
183.30
CHIX
12:33:45
1899
183.70
CHIX
12:42:08
193
183.70
CHIX
12:42:08
1676
183.70
CHIX
12:42:08
30
183.70
CHIX
12:45:11
781
183.70
CHIX
12:46:45
415
183.70
CHIX
12:49:59
1899
183.80
CHIX
12:55:00
1899
183.70
CHIX
13:14:02
644
183.80
CHIX
13:21:04
40
183.80
CHIX
13:21:04
1215
183.80
CHIX
13:33:52
408
184.20
CHIX
13:43:02
1491
184.20
CHIX
13:44:39
62
183.90
CHIX
13:44:39
149
183.90
CHIX
13:44:39
233
183.90
CHIX
13:44:39
44
183.90
CHIX
13:45:02
697
183.90
CHIX
13:45:02
714
183.90
CHIX
13:46:02
207
183.80
CHIX
13:48:55
95
183.80
CHIX
14:18:07
1899
183.90
CHIX
14:18:13
1372
183.60
CHIX
14:18:13
527
183.60
CHIX
14:19:22
1899
183.60
CHIX
14:25:52
659
183.30
CHIX
14:26:02
416
183.40
CHIX
14:26:02
1483
183.40
CHIX
14:30:02
1446
183.30
CHIX
14:32:00
453
183.30
CHIX
14:32:11
1899
183.20
CHIX
14:43:23
1899
183.10
CHIX
14:44:29
1899
183.00
CHIX
14:44:52
1899
182.70
CHIX
14:46:52
1899
182.60
CHIX
14:55:05
659
182.60
CHIX
15:29:13
1344
182.80
CHIX
15:29:13
416
182.80
CHIX
15:29:13
139
182.80
CHIX
15:34:16
623
182.50
CHIX
15:35:14
1266
182.50
CHIX
15:35:14
10
182.50
CHIX
15:37:01
280
182.50
CHIX
15:37:01
700
182.50
CHIX
15:41:24
22
182.50
CHIX
15:43:52
700
182.50
CHIX
15:43:52
197
182.50
CHIX
15:57:19
700
182.50
CHIX
16:01:10
1199
182.50
CHIX
16:03:07
718
182.50
CHIX
16:03:20
700
182.50
CHIX
16:03:20
170
182.50
CHIX
16:03:20
311
182.50
CHIX
16:09:10
1352
182.50
CHIX
16:09:10
547
182.50
CHIX
16:17:52
1899
182.60
CHIX
16:20:09
1899
182.50
CHIX
16:20:31
1899
182.40
XLON