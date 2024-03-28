Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
28.03.2024 | 08:06
FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

FirstGroup Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 8 June 2023, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through RBC Europe Limited.

Date of Purchase

27 March 2024

Number of ordinary shares purchased

91,602

Weighted average price paid (p)

183.20

Highest price paid (p)

184.30

Lowest price paid (p)

182.40

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 110,624,640 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 640,070,375. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 27 March 2024 is 640,070,375. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:


Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354

Contacts at Brunswick PR:


Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959

Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:


Nicholas How / John Fishley
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:


James Agnew / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: RBC Europe Limited

Intermediary Code: ROYCGB22

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by RBC Europe Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

Venue

Weighted average price (pence per share)

Aggregated volume

XLON

182.40

1,899

CHIX

183.26

89,703

Individual transactions:

Transaction Time

Volume

Price (GBp)

Platform

08:42:49

1400

184.30

CHIX

08:42:49

499

184.30

CHIX

08:42:51

316

184.10

CHIX

08:42:51

983

184.10

CHIX

08:42:51

600

184.10

CHIX

08:56:56

1899

183.90

CHIX

08:57:00

214

183.70

CHIX

08:57:00

1685

183.70

CHIX

08:57:25

1899

183.60

CHIX

08:57:25

1432

183.40

CHIX

08:57:37

452

183.80

CHIX

08:57:37

1447

183.80

CHIX

08:57:37

69

183.60

CHIX

08:59:55

1830

183.60

CHIX

09:03:47

1899

183.70

CHIX

09:11:29

1899

183.60

CHIX

09:56:26

1899

183.50

CHIX

09:56:29

437

183.20

CHIX

09:56:29

1462

183.20

CHIX

09:57:08

153

183.00

CHIX

10:04:08

1746

183.00

CHIX

10:36:00

700

183.00

CHIX

10:36:00

700

183.00

CHIX

10:36:00

499

183.00

CHIX

10:45:23

1102

182.90

CHIX

10:45:23

654

182.90

CHIX

10:45:23

143

182.90

CHIX

10:45:27

935

182.80

CHIX

10:45:27

964

182.80

CHIX

10:46:29

1234

182.70

CHIX

10:46:29

665

182.70

CHIX

10:54:11

923

182.60

CHIX

11:14:07

976

182.60

CHIX

11:50:02

1400

182.80

CHIX

11:50:02

499

182.80

CHIX

11:52:31

523

182.60

CHIX

12:00:00

222

182.60

CHIX

12:00:00

111

182.60

CHIX

12:00:00

1043

182.60

CHIX

12:17:29

1711

183.30

CHIX

12:17:29

25

183.30

CHIX

12:17:29

163

183.30

CHIX

12:33:45

1899

183.70

CHIX

12:42:08

193

183.70

CHIX

12:42:08

1676

183.70

CHIX

12:42:08

30

183.70

CHIX

12:45:11

781

183.70

CHIX

12:46:45

415

183.70

CHIX

12:49:59

1899

183.80

CHIX

12:55:00

1899

183.70

CHIX

13:14:02

644

183.80

CHIX

13:21:04

40

183.80

CHIX

13:21:04

1215

183.80

CHIX

13:33:52

408

184.20

CHIX

13:43:02

1491

184.20

CHIX

13:44:39

62

183.90

CHIX

13:44:39

149

183.90

CHIX

13:44:39

233

183.90

CHIX

13:44:39

44

183.90

CHIX

13:45:02

697

183.90

CHIX

13:45:02

714

183.90

CHIX

13:46:02

207

183.80

CHIX

13:48:55

95

183.80

CHIX

14:18:07

1899

183.90

CHIX

14:18:13

1372

183.60

CHIX

14:18:13

527

183.60

CHIX

14:19:22

1899

183.60

CHIX

14:25:52

659

183.30

CHIX

14:26:02

416

183.40

CHIX

14:26:02

1483

183.40

CHIX

14:30:02

1446

183.30

CHIX

14:32:00

453

183.30

CHIX

14:32:11

1899

183.20

CHIX

14:43:23

1899

183.10

CHIX

14:44:29

1899

183.00

CHIX

14:44:52

1899

182.70

CHIX

14:46:52

1899

182.60

CHIX

14:55:05

659

182.60

CHIX

15:29:13

1344

182.80

CHIX

15:29:13

416

182.80

CHIX

15:29:13

139

182.80

CHIX

15:34:16

623

182.50

CHIX

15:35:14

1266

182.50

CHIX

15:35:14

10

182.50

CHIX

15:37:01

280

182.50

CHIX

15:37:01

700

182.50

CHIX

15:41:24

22

182.50

CHIX

15:43:52

700

182.50

CHIX

15:43:52

197

182.50

CHIX

15:57:19

700

182.50

CHIX

16:01:10

1199

182.50

CHIX

16:03:07

718

182.50

CHIX

16:03:20

700

182.50

CHIX

16:03:20

170

182.50

CHIX

16:03:20

311

182.50

CHIX

16:09:10

1352

182.50

CHIX

16:09:10

547

182.50

CHIX

16:17:52

1899

182.60

CHIX

16:20:09

1899

182.50

CHIX

16:20:31

1899

182.40

XLON


