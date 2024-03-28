Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
28.03.2024 | 08:06
Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting and Class Meetings

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting and Class Meetings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND AND THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MAY RESULT IN THE CONTRAVENTION OF ANY REGISTRATION OR OTHER LEGAL REQUIREMENT OF SUCH JURISDICTION

28 March 2024

Invesco Select Trust plc

Results of General Meeting and Class Meetings

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting and the Class Meetings of the Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation share classes held yesterday, 27 March 2024.

Resolutions at the General Meeting have voting rights based on the net asset values of the respective share classes at close of business on 25 March 2024. All Resolutions at the General Meeting and the Class Meetings of the Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation share classes were passed and the results are shown below:

General Meeting:

Special resolutions:

Votes For (including votes at
the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

1.

46,837,090

98.9

533,471

1.1

205,905

2.

46,837,090

98.9

533,471

1.1

205,905

3.

46,837,090

98.9

533,471

1.1

205,905

4.

46,837,090

98.9

533,471

1.1

205,905

5.

46,721,210

98.8

574,395

1.2

280,861

6.

46,721,210

98.8

574,395

1.2

280,861

7.

46,721,210

98.8

574,395

1.2

280,861

8.

46,721,210

98.8

574,395

1.2

280,861

Total Voting Rights applicable to the above resolutions were 217,623,710.

Global Equity Income Class Meeting:

Special resolution:

Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

1.

8,393,809

98.8

103,604

1.2

22,205

Balanced Risk Allocation Class Meeting:

Special resolution:

Votes For (including votes at
the discretion of the Chairman)

%

Votes Against

%

Votes Withheld

1.

1,890,476

99.8

4,151

0.2

2,126

The voting rights for the above Class Meetings were one vote per share.

Despite favourable proxy voting received, the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings did not meet their quorum requirements and those Class Meetings have been adjourned. For yesterday's Class Meetings the quorum requirement was for one third of the holders of the nominal value of each respective Class to be in attendance either in person or by proxy. For the adjourned Class Meetings the quorum will be one member attending in person or by proxy (holding any number of shares). The adjourned UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings will now take place at 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m., respectively on 16 April 2024. Shareholders in the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Classes will now have until 1.00 p.m. on 12 April 2024 to make elections in respect of their Tender Offer and until 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m., respectively on 12 April 2024 to submit proxy votes for the adjourned Class Meetings. The tender election period is not being extended for the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class.

Please note, as a result of the adjournment, the Board has postponed the quarterly share conversion that would have taken place on 1 May 2024.

The revised timetable for the Tender Offers and the Reclassification is as follows:

Latest time and date for receipt of Tender Forms and submission of TTE Instructions from Shareholders in the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Share Classes

1.00 p.m. on 12 April

Latest time and date for receipt of PURPLE Proxy Forms for the UK Equity Share Class Meeting

9.30 a.m. on 12 April

Latest time and date for receipt of YELLOW Proxy Forms for the Managed Liquidity Share Class Meeting

9.45 a.m. on 12 April

Record Date for the Tender Offers

6.00 p.m. on 12 April

Updated results of Tender Offers announced

15 April

Calculation date for the Tender Offers

close of business on 15 April

UK Equity Share Class Meeting

9.30 a.m. on 16 April

Managed Liquidity Share Class Meeting

9.45 a.m. on 16 April

Interim dividends announced

16 April, post meetings

CREST accounts credited for revised uncertificated holdings of tendered Shares (or, in the case of unsuccessful tenders, for entire holdings of tendered Shares)

17 April

Tender Prices announced

22 April

On market purchase of tendered Shares

23 April

Interim dividends XD dates

25 April

Interim dividends record date

26 April

CREST Settlement Date: payments through CREST made and CREST accounts settled for tendered Shares. Cheques for certificated Shareholders despatched.

29 April

Final announcement of separate NAVs for the Global Share Class, UK Equity Share Class, Balanced Risk Share Class and Managed Liquidity Share Class

30 April

Calculation Date and Record Date for the Restructuring (following repurchase of tendered Shares)

5 p.m. on 30 April

Non-Global Shares disabled in CREST

5 p.m. on 30 April

Trading halted in Non-Global Shares on the London Stock Exchange

1 May

Announcement of results of redesignation of shares and the number of new Global Shares

by 4.00 p.m. on 3 May

CREST accounts credited with, and dealings commence in new Global Shares, and Admission

8.00 a.m. on 7 May

Payment of interim dividend (in CREST)

10 May

Definitive share certificates are despatched to certificated Shareholders

Week beginning 20 May

Note: All references to time are to UK time. Each of the times and dates in the above expected timetable (other than in relation to the adjourned Class Meetings) may be extended or brought forward. If any of the above times or dates change, such if any of the meetings need to be adjourned, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.

The Company expects to make further announcements in due course.

Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2024, unless the context otherwise requires.

Enquiries:

Invesco Asset Management Limited

+44 (0) 20 7543 3559

James Poole, Company Secretary

Invesco Fund Managers Limited

+44 (0)20 7543 3500

Will Ellis

John Armstrong-Denby

Winterflood Securities Limited

+44 (0) 20 3100 0000

Neil Morgan

Darren Willis

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

+44 (0) 20 7397 8900

James King

Will Talkington


© 2024 PR Newswire
