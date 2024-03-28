Invesco Select Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting and Class Meetings
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28
28 March 2024
Invesco Select Trust plc
Results of General Meeting and Class Meetings
The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the General Meeting and the Class Meetings of the Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation share classes held yesterday, 27 March 2024.
Resolutions at the General Meeting have voting rights based on the net asset values of the respective share classes at close of business on 25 March 2024. All Resolutions at the General Meeting and the Class Meetings of the Global Equity Income and Balanced Risk Allocation share classes were passed and the results are shown below:
General Meeting:
Special resolutions:
Votes For (including votes at
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
1.
46,837,090
98.9
533,471
1.1
205,905
2.
46,837,090
98.9
533,471
1.1
205,905
3.
46,837,090
98.9
533,471
1.1
205,905
4.
46,837,090
98.9
533,471
1.1
205,905
5.
46,721,210
98.8
574,395
1.2
280,861
6.
46,721,210
98.8
574,395
1.2
280,861
7.
46,721,210
98.8
574,395
1.2
280,861
8.
46,721,210
98.8
574,395
1.2
280,861
Total Voting Rights applicable to the above resolutions were 217,623,710.
Global Equity Income Class Meeting:
Special resolution:
Votes For (including votes at the discretion of the Chairman)
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
1.
8,393,809
98.8
103,604
1.2
22,205
Balanced Risk Allocation Class Meeting:
Special resolution:
Votes For (including votes at
%
Votes Against
%
Votes Withheld
1.
1,890,476
99.8
4,151
0.2
2,126
The voting rights for the above Class Meetings were one vote per share.
Despite favourable proxy voting received, the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings did not meet their quorum requirements and those Class Meetings have been adjourned. For yesterday's Class Meetings the quorum requirement was for one third of the holders of the nominal value of each respective Class to be in attendance either in person or by proxy. For the adjourned Class Meetings the quorum will be one member attending in person or by proxy (holding any number of shares). The adjourned UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Class Meetings will now take place at 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m., respectively on 16 April 2024. Shareholders in the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Classes will now have until 1.00 p.m. on 12 April 2024 to make elections in respect of their Tender Offer and until 9.30 a.m. and 9.45 a.m., respectively on 12 April 2024 to submit proxy votes for the adjourned Class Meetings. The tender election period is not being extended for the Balanced Risk Allocation Share Class.
Please note, as a result of the adjournment, the Board has postponed the quarterly share conversion that would have taken place on 1 May 2024.
The revised timetable for the Tender Offers and the Reclassification is as follows:
Latest time and date for receipt of Tender Forms and submission of TTE Instructions from Shareholders in the UK Equity and Managed Liquidity Share Classes
1.00 p.m. on 12 April
Latest time and date for receipt of PURPLE Proxy Forms for the UK Equity Share Class Meeting
9.30 a.m. on 12 April
Latest time and date for receipt of YELLOW Proxy Forms for the Managed Liquidity Share Class Meeting
9.45 a.m. on 12 April
Record Date for the Tender Offers
6.00 p.m. on 12 April
Updated results of Tender Offers announced
15 April
Calculation date for the Tender Offers
close of business on 15 April
UK Equity Share Class Meeting
9.30 a.m. on 16 April
Managed Liquidity Share Class Meeting
9.45 a.m. on 16 April
Interim dividends announced
16 April, post meetings
CREST accounts credited for revised uncertificated holdings of tendered Shares (or, in the case of unsuccessful tenders, for entire holdings of tendered Shares)
17 April
Tender Prices announced
22 April
On market purchase of tendered Shares
23 April
Interim dividends XD dates
25 April
Interim dividends record date
26 April
CREST Settlement Date: payments through CREST made and CREST accounts settled for tendered Shares. Cheques for certificated Shareholders despatched.
29 April
Final announcement of separate NAVs for the Global Share Class, UK Equity Share Class, Balanced Risk Share Class and Managed Liquidity Share Class
30 April
Calculation Date and Record Date for the Restructuring (following repurchase of tendered Shares)
5 p.m. on 30 April
Non-Global Shares disabled in CREST
5 p.m. on 30 April
Trading halted in Non-Global Shares on the London Stock Exchange
1 May
Announcement of results of redesignation of shares and the number of new Global Shares
by 4.00 p.m. on 3 May
CREST accounts credited with, and dealings commence in new Global Shares, and Admission
8.00 a.m. on 7 May
Payment of interim dividend (in CREST)
10 May
Definitive share certificates are despatched to certificated Shareholders
Week beginning 20 May
Note: All references to time are to UK time. Each of the times and dates in the above expected timetable (other than in relation to the adjourned Class Meetings) may be extended or brought forward. If any of the above times or dates change, such if any of the meetings need to be adjourned, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service.
The Company expects to make further announcements in due course.
Defined terms used in this announcement have the meanings given in the circular published by the Company on 15 February 2024, unless the context otherwise requires.
