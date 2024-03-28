Mydecine Innovations Group Inc - Total Voting Rights

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

MYDECINE INNOVATIONS GROUP INC.

(the "Company" or "Mydecine")

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

VANCOUVER, BC - (28 March 2024) In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, as at 28 March 2024, the Company's issued share capital consists of 58,127,177 Ordinary Shares of no par value, each with one voting right. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 58,127,177.

The above figure of 58,127,177 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Mydecine Innovations Group Inc.

Mydecine Innovations Group is a biotechnology company developing the next generation of innovative medications and therapies to address mental health disorders such as nicotine addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). The core strategy blends advanced technology with an elaborate infrastructure for drug discovery and development. Mydecine's dedicated multinational team constantly develops new paths for breakthrough treatment solutions in areas with considerable unmet needs. By collaborating with some of the world's leading specialists, the Company aspires to responsibly speed up the development of breakthrough medications to provide patients with safer and more effective treatment solutions. At the same time, Mydecine's approach focuses on the next generation of psychedelic medicine by creating innovative compounds with unmatched therapeutic potential through its clinical trial efforts with world-class scientific and regulatory expertise.

Learn more at: https://www.mydecine.com/ and follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Instagram.