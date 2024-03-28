Anzeige
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227
PR Newswire
28.03.2024
Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to a conversion of shares from Series A to Series B in accordance with AB SKF's Articles of Association, the Company confirms the following.

As per 28 March 2024, the Company's share capital amounts to SEK 1,138,377,670 and the total number of shares amounts to 29,286,933 shares of Series A and 426,064,135 shares of Series B. The number of votes in the Company amounts to 71,893,346.5.

AB SKF does not hold any own shares.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

Information in this press release contains information that AB SKF is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication on 28 March 2024 at 08.00 CET.

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf,c3953982

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/3953982/2702083.pdf

20240328 Announcement of change in the total number of votes in AB SKF

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcement-of-change-in-the-total-number-of-votes-in-ab-skf-302102292.html

