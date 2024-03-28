Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:11 Uhr
1,592 Euro
+0,004
+0,25 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5821,63209:47
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 08:31
98 Leser
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
28-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
28 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 27 March 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           60,000     40,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.612     GBP1.380 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.588     GBP1.366 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.604327    GBP1.375630

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 644,797,549 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
7660       1.590         XDUB      09:59:37      00069382307TRLO0 
7266       1.588         XDUB      09:59:37      00069382308TRLO0 
6256       1.612         XDUB      13:01:10      00069386095TRLO0 
6256       1.610         XDUB      13:20:12      00069386576TRLO0 
1462       1.610         XDUB      13:20:12      00069386577TRLO0 
329       1.608         XDUB      15:11:43      00069390455TRLO0 
7689       1.608         XDUB      15:11:43      00069390456TRLO0 
6880       1.608         XDUB      15:11:43      00069390457TRLO0 
5380       1.606         XDUB      15:29:08      00069390864TRLO0 
1694       1.606         XDUB      15:29:08      00069390865TRLO0 
137       1.612         XDUB      15:58:11      00069392149TRLO0 
1413       1.612         XDUB      15:58:11      00069392150TRLO0 
2607       1.612         XDUB      15:58:11      00069392151TRLO0 
4971       1.612         XDUB      16:06:11      00069392608TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1600       137.80        XLON      08:08:18      00069378954TRLO0 
7284       136.60        XLON      09:59:37      00069382306TRLO0 
6581       137.40        XLON      10:05:48      00069382414TRLO0 
5753       137.60        XLON      12:08:04      00069385050TRLO0 
1778       137.60        XLON      12:08:04      00069385051TRLO0 
7994       138.00        XLON      13:32:04      00069386844TRLO0 
4188       138.00        XLON      15:02:37      00069390070TRLO0 
3765       138.00        XLON      15:42:29      00069391234TRLO0 
1057       138.00        XLON      15:42:29      00069391235TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  312401 
EQS News ID:  1869181 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1869181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
