The Korean manufacturer claims the new product has a seasonal energy efficiency ratio of up to 9. 47 and a seasonal coefficient of performance of up to 5. 20. Daikin Europe NV, a subsidiary of Japanese heating system manufacturer Daikin, has introduced a new wall-mounted residential air-to-air heat pump line The company said the new All Seasons Perfera heat pump is an upgrade of the Perfera line. "The All Seasons Perfera range has been extended to provide additional flexibility in configuration, currently offering six capacities from 15 class up to 50 class," the manufacturer said in a statement. ...

