The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) says developers installed 345. 5 GW of solar throughout the world in 2023. China mainly drove the surge, accounting for nearly three-quarters of all new renewable energy, but IRENA says more equitable growth will be needed to hit 2030 deployment targets. An additional 345. 5 GW of solar was deployed throughout the world in 2023, according to official figures from IRENA, published in its Renewable Energy Capacity Statistics 2024 report. These numbers differ substantially from figures released in February by BloombergNEF, which said global newly ...

