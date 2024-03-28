TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund - TwentyFour Update

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 28

28th March 2024

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (the "Company") was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey, as a closed-ended investment company on 12 February 2014. The Company's shares were listed with a Premium Listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") on 10 March 2014.

Re: TwentyFour Update

TwentyFour Update

The Portfolio Manager of the Company, TwentyFour Asset Management ("TwentyFour" or "the firm"), would like to announce that Mark Holman will be retiring from the firm in June 2024.

Having helped co-found the business in 2008, Mark stepped down from his role as CEO at the end of 2021.

Mark has been part of the Multi-Sector Bond investment team, which manages SMIF, since it was launched in 2009, with the team subsequently growing to 14 further investment professionals. In 2023, TwentyFour added further experience and resource to the team by hiring Jakub Lichwa, an ex-Goldman Sachs financial analyst with 13 years' experience,. Partner and portfolio manager Felipe Villarroel will move back to London from Santiago in Q2 2024, adding greater depth to the London team.

Ben Hayward, CEO of TwentyFour, said "I would personally like to thank Mark for playing a pivotal role in the growth and success of the firm. He has embodied the character of TwentyFour from the start, and made many important contributions to TwentyFour and our clients both as CEO and a portfolio manager."

Ben continued, "We have built a very high calibre team of investment professionals to lead us into the future. As a firm we have always had robust transition plans and, as always, we strive to deliver continued investment performance and client service excellence."

Ashley Paxton, Chair of TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund, said "the Board would like to thank Mark for his contribution to the Company since its launch in 2014. We have enjoyed working with Mark, and are grateful for his efforts in building and developing such a strong multi-sector bond team. We are confident that he has imparted his experience and knowledge throughout this team and wish him all the best for his retirement".

