Aspo Oyj: Invitation to Aspo's Capital Markets Day 2024

March 28, 2024, at 10:00

Invitation to Aspo's Capital Markets Day 2024

Aspo is pleased to invite investors, analysts and media representatives to Aspo's Capital Markets Day 2024. The event will be held in Helsinki and online.

Date:

Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Place:

Allas Sea Pool Restaurant, Katajanokanlaituri 2A, Helsinki

Time (EET):

9:15 Registrations

9:30 Presentations

12:00 Lunch

from 12:30 Ship tours

Aspo's CEO Rolf Jansson together with members of the Group Executive Committee will host the event and provide current information on the company's business operations, strategy, and financial development. The presentations will be held in English. Each presentation will be followed by a Q&A session, where participants can post questions also through the webcast platform.

Guests who are present at the event venue in Helsinki may also visit m/s Electramar, which is the first vessel of AtoB@C Shipping's batch of 12 new electric hybrid vessels. The vessel will be moored in Katajanokka, Helsinki outside Allas Sea Pool.

A more detailed agenda and the webcast link will be available closer to the event date on the company website www.aspo.com. On the day of the event, a stock exchange release will be published on the topics to be discussed at the event, and the presentation material will be available on Aspo's website.

For further information, please contact:

Susanna Kemppinen, Director, Communications and Sustainability, Aspo Plc, tel +358 40 338 0102, susanna.kemppinen@aspo.com

Aspo creates value by owning and developing business operations sustainably and in the long term. Our companies aim to be market leaders in their sectors. They are responsible for their own operations, customer relationships and the development of these aiming to be forerunners in sustainability. Aspo supports its businesses profitability and growth with the right capabilities. Aspo Group has businesses in 13 different countries, and it employs a total of approximately 700 professionals.

