PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 09:18
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Storytel publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Storytel's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023 is now published and available as a downloadable PDF document on our website.

FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

For more information, please contact:
Mattias Frithiof, Head of Investor Relations, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 76 535 26 74
Email: mattias.frithiof@storytel.com

Malin Lindborn, Head of Communications, Storytel Group
Tel: +46 735 33 17 70
Email: malin.lindborn@storytel.com

About Storytel

Storytel is one of the world's largest audiobook and e-book streaming services and offers more than one million titles on a global scale. Our vision is to make the world a more empathetic and creative place, with great stories to be shared and enjoyed by anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The streaming business within the Storytel Group is conducted under the brands Storytel, Mofibo and Audiobooks.com. The publishing business is managed by Storytel Books, and by the audiobook publisher StorySide. The Storytel Group operates in over 25 markets, with a focus on ten core markets: the five Nordic countries, the Netherlands, Turkey, Poland, Bulgaria, and the USA. The headquarters are located in Stockholm, Sweden.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/storytel/r/storytel-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2023,c3953799

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/11546/3953799/2702609.pdf

Annual Report 2023 English - March 28, 2024

https://mb.cision.com/Public/11546/3953799/9f2582fa9ae7ac97.pdf

Press Release - Storytel publishes Annual Report and Sustainability Report - March 28

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storytel-publishes-annual-report-and-sustainability-report-2023-302102327.html

