S&P Dow Jones Indices: GE Vernova and Solventum Set to Join S&P 500; Dentsply Sirona to Join S&P MidCap 400; Others to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600:

Solventum Corp. (NYSE: SOLV) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, April 1, replacing V.F. Corp. (NYSE: VFC), which will be moved to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3. V.F. will replace ModivCare Inc. (NASD: MODV) in the S&P SmallCap 600 also effective prior to the open of trading on April 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) is spinning off Solventum in a transaction expected to be completed April 1. Following the spin-off, the parent 3M will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. V.F. is no longer representative of the large-cap market space, and ModivCare is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.





GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) will be added to the S&P 500 effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, April 2, replacing Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASD: XRAY), which will be moved to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, April 3. Dentsply Sirona will replace Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASD: FOXF) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Fox Factory Holding will replace The E.W. Scripps Co. (NASD: SSP) in the S&P SmallCap 600, also effective prior to the open of trading on April 3. S&P 500 and 100 constituent General Electric Corp. (NYSE: GE) is spinning off GE Vernova in a transaction expected to be completed April 2. Following the spin-off, General Electric will have a name change to GE Aerospace and will remain in the S&P 500 and S&P 100. Dentsply Sirona is no longer representative of the large-cap market space. Fox Factory Holding is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space, and E.W. Scripps is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector April 1, 2024 S&P 500 Addition Solventum SOLV Health Care* April 2, 2024 S&P 500 Addition GE Vernova GEV Industrials April 3, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion V.F. VFC Consumer Discretionary April 3, 2024 S&P 500 Deletion Dentsply Sirona XRAY Health Care April 3, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Addition Dentsply Sirona XRAY Health Care April 3, 2024 S&P MidCap 400 Deletion Fox Factory Holding FOXF Consumer Discretionary April 3, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition V.F. VFC Consumer Discretionary April 3, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Addition Fox Factory Holding FOXF Consumer Discretionary April 3, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion ModivCare MODV Health Care April 3, 2024 S&P SmallCap 600 Deletion E.W. Scripps SSP Communication Services

*As a spin-off, Solventum Corp. will be added to GICS Industrials Sector prior to the market open on April 1, but will change to Health Care GICS Sector prior to the market open on April 3.

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected]

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices