S4 Capital had a difficult FY23, as flagged, with reduced client confidence and spend, particularly from those clients in the tech sector, and on larger transformation projects. Management is cautious in the short term, with no substantive changes likely in H124, but sees conditions likely to improve in H224 as economic pressures ease. The group's longer-term prospects should be buoyed by its positioning across data and digital marketing and, in particular, in incorporating AI into hyper-personalisation at scale. The share price is down 77% y-o-y, -22% year-to-date, reflecting the history and short-term prospects rather than a medium-term view.

