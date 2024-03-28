ASC Technologies: ASC Achieves Certification for Webex Calling

ASC announces compliance recording and AI-driven analytics tool for Webex Calling

HÖSBACH, Germany, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASC Technologies, a leading provider of comprehensive recording and analytics tools, announces its successful certification for Webex Calling with Webex by Cisco, a leading provider of collaboration technologies powering hybrid work and customer experience. This certification distinguishes ASC as one of the few global vendors who are authorized to provide record capabilities for Webex Calling communications. This capability is essential for organizations in regulated industries that must adhere to strict compliance standards.

A key benefit of the ASC solution is the simple and fast configuration in the Webex Control Hub, which ensures a high level of user-friendliness. In addition, ASC enables the migration of on-premise solutions to the cloud by seamlessly transferring recordings to the cloud environment. This step enables organizations to accelerate their digital transformation and take advantage of cloud-based services. In addition, AI-driven analytics, powered by ASC's solutions, help organizations gain a comprehensive view of their communications, enrich customer relationships, and streamline compliance and risk management processes.

"As a stable company that has been established in the market for 60 years, we see the certification for Webex Calling not only as a confirmation of our technological expertise, but also as a promise to our customers and partners," says Dr. Gerald Kromer, CEO of ASC. "We are committed to providing innovative and reliable solutions that meet the demands of today's communications technologies while ensuring our customers' compliance requirements."

This certification is a further milestone in ASC's successful partnership with Cisco, which has already existed for 20 years. ASC will be exhibiting at Enterprise Connect in Gaylord Palms, and Cisco Live in Las Vegas, showcasing its innovative recording and analytics solutions and demonstrating the results of its collaboration with Cisco. These events offer a glimpse into how ASC's solutions drive efficiency and insight.

About ASC

ASC is a worldwide leading provider of software and cloud solutions in the field of omni-channel recording, quality management, and analytics. Among our target groups are all companies that record their communications, especially financial service providers, contact centers, and public safety organizations. We offer solutions for recording as well as AI-based analysis and evaluation of all communications - with full flexibility as a cloud service, on-premise or as a hybrid solution. Headquartered in Germany with subsidiaries in 14 countries and experienced system integration partners in over 60 countries, ASC is the #1 Europe-based player in its industry.

About Webex by Cisco

Webex is a leading provider of cloud-based collaboration solutions which includes video meetings, calling, messaging, events, customer experience solutions like contact center and purpose-built collaboration devices. At Webex, we start with people and their experiences first. This focus on delivering inclusive collaboration experiences fuels our innovation, which leverages AI and Machine Learning, to remove the barriers of geography, language, personality, and familiarity with technology. Our solutions are underpinned with security and privacy by design. We work with the world's leading business and productivity apps - delivered through a single application and interface. Learn more at webex.com.

