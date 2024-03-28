Invoca Wins CX Today Award for Best Conversational Intelligence Solution of 2024; Launches European Data Centre and Adds UK Sales Leader

CX Today recognises Invoca as the foremost visionary in the Conversational Intelligence category. Additionally, expands its European presence with a new Data Centre and the appointment of Duncan MacPherson as UK Director of Sales.

LONDON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Invoca , the leading revenue execution platform for revenue teams, has won the CX Today Award for 'Best Conversational Intelligence Solution' of 2024. CX Today, the leading international news publication honouring excellence in CX technology, hosted the CX Awards to honour excellence in CX leadership, technology innovation, and industry success.

"Invoca's exceptional work in conversational intelligence has helped push the category forward, and we are thrilled to see their accomplishments acknowledged at CX Awards 2024," said Charlie Mitchell, Senior Editor at CX Today and host of the awards.

The award recognises Invoca's strength in empowering revenue teams across marketing, contact centre sales, and customer experience to enhance buying experiences, increase high-value leads, and boost revenue. For businesses that acquire customers over the phone, Invoca enables these digital marketing and contact centre teams to collaborate to drive revenue growth. Invoca stands out for capturing deep insights from consumer calls and digital interactions and ingesting revenue driven by calls and other metadata from CRM and contact centre solutions, making Invoca the source of truth for consumer engagements.

"We're thrilled to be named the Best Conversational Intelligence Solution of 2024 by CX Today as we highlight our longstanding vision to help brands acquire customers and grow their revenue," said Gregg Johnson, CEO of Invoca. "As AI pioneers in this space, having first introduced our broad base of patented AI technologies in 2015, artificial intelligence and machine learning are core to helping companies improve the customer experience and connect the buyer journey."

The CX Awards' judging panel, including Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research, reviewed hundreds of applications for their organisation's ability to improve overall customer experience through innovation and high-impact features.

"Invoca continues to demonstrate that they are a clear leader in conversational intelligence AI. We recognised Invoca for their ability to employ a sophisticated blend of AI technologies - including patented machine learning, generative AI, voice biometrics, and deep learning neural networks, to drive revenue," said Dan Miller, CX Awards judge and Lead Analyst at Opus Research.

Invoca Launches New European Platform and Data Centre Amid U.K. Sales Leadership Expansion

Invoca continues to reinforce its commitment to maintaining data excellence with unwavering reliability and strict adherence to security standards . Protecting customer data privacy remains a top priority, particularly given the heightened concerns surrounding security and privacy. Invoca's new European platform and localised data centres support its growing customer base by ensuring all customers can adhere to the highest level of enterprise-grade data privacy, and GDPR compliance standards . Invoca's powerful EU-based infrastructure enables its customers to recreate the same Invoca experience using the full feature suite while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

Invoca has also welcomed Duncan MacPherson as UK Director of Sales. MacPherson brings extensive experience with large companies and start-ups selling customer engagement solutions. This is part of an overall expansion in the UK market, which includes hiring a localised sales and customer success team, sales development, and marketing support.

About Invoca

Invoca is a revenue execution platform that connects marketing and sales teams to help them track and optimise the buying journey to drive more revenue. By using a comprehensive revenue execution platform with deep integrations with leading technology platforms, revenue teams can better connect their paid media investments directly to revenue, improve digital engagement, and deliver the best buyer experiences to drive more sales. With Invoca, top consumer brands, including AutoNation, DIRECTV, Mayo Clinic, Mutual of Omaha, and Verizon, experience unbelievable results powered by undeniable data. Invoca has raised $184M from leading venture capitalists, including Upfront Ventures, Accel, Silver Lake Waterman, H.I.G. Growth Partners, and Salesforce Ventures. For more information, visit www.invoca.com.

About CX Awards

Hosted by CX Today, the awards ceremony has become the beacon of recognition for companies and professionals pushing the envelope in the CX technology sphere.

The CX Awards 2024 is here for its fourth year and is bigger and better than ever before! Winners of the 2023 awards included Vonage, Calabrio, and UJET and more. Then, the ceremony included exclusive streams from our people winners, Jay Patel from Webex and Kimberley Wood from Ultimate. Yet, this year's event featured many more CX leaders who shared their unique takes on the space.

