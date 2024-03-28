Sovos, the always-on compliance company, today announced a joint business relationship with the Belgian PwC Firm PwC Business Advisory Services bv/srl (hereinafter: "PwC"), leveraging the companies' complementary tax and advisory service expertise and solutions to address vital e-invoicing and e-reporting needs.

Through this joint business relationship, Sovos and PwC clients can access comprehensive services to adeptly tackle the ever-evolving regulatory challenges linked to e-invoicing and e-reporting, as additional countries look to join the more than 80 countries worldwide with existing e-invoice requirements.

Through implementation of the Sovos Compliance Cloud, organisations will be able to identify and document client e-invoicing regulatory requirements across various markets, evaluate existing processes and technology, and align business objectives. Introduced in February, the Sovos Compliance Cloud is the industry's premier unified, cloud-based tax compliance and regulatory software platform that provides a holistic system of record for global compliance.

"As companies navigate an increasingly interconnected and dynamic marketplace, the need for a more integrated e-invoice process has never been more crucial," said Ellen Cortvriend, partner, of PwC in Belgium. "The Sovos joint business relationship allows us to deliver excellence in an e-invoicing-led global tax compliance project today, with the ability to streamline the e-invoice process even more over time."

"With many clients of PwC in Belgium facing imminent e-invoicing mandates, the Sovos Compliance Cloud platform ensures a quick and successful integration," said Alice Katwan, president of revenue, Sovos. "Rapid and complex compliance changes create both tax and IT challenges, from needing immediate tax determination at the point the invoice is raised, to the integration of validated e-invoices with periodic and SAF-T reporting. By reducing the operational burden and providing a singular data view into their compliance posture, Sovos and PwC allow companies to unlock tremendous business value."

For business leaders seeking to understand more about the events driving regulatory changes and strategies to stay ahead of the compliance risk curve, PwC and Sovos compliance experts will host a complementary webinar, Have We Hit a Tipping Point for Global Indirect Tax?, on 11 April 2024 at 2 p.m. GMT. Registration is now open.

About Sovos

Sovos is a global provider of tax, compliance and trust solutions and services that enable businesses to navigate an increasingly regulated world with true confidence. Purpose-built for always-on compliance capabilities, our scalable IT-driven solutions meet the demands of an evolving and complex global regulatory landscape. Sovos' cloud-based software platform provides an unparalleled level of integration with business applications and government compliance processes.

More than 100,000 customers in 100+ countries including half the Fortune 500 trust Sovos for their compliance needs. Sovos annually processes more than 11 billion transactions across 19,000 global tax jurisdictions. Bolstered by a robust partner program more than 400 strong, Sovos brings to bear an unrivaled global network for companies across industries and geographies. Founded in 1979, Sovos has operations across the Americas and Europe, and is owned by Hg and TA Associates. For more information visit https://sovos.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About PwC

At PwC, our purpose is to build trust in society and solve important problems. We're a network of firms in 151 countries with more than 364,000 people who are committed to delivering quality in assurance, advisory and tax services. Find out more and tell us what matters to you by visiting us at www.pwc.com.

PwC refers to the PwC network and/or one or more of its member firms, each of which is a separate legal entity. Please see www.pwc.com/structure for further details.

© 2024 PwC. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240328947578/en/

Contacts:

Zeno Group for Sovos

Sovos@Zenogroup.com