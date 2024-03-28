Dalata's FY23 deployment of €156m in high-profile hotel opportunities in London, Amsterdam and Edinburgh as well as the newly announced proposed redevelopment at Manchester Airport show the scale and nature of its accelerating growth strategy, enabled by 'considerable firepower' (FY23 net debt to EBITDA after rent of just 1.3x). While the focus on cities in the UK and Continental Europe with favourable dynamics, for example London, is self-evidently appealing, there is reassurance in the success of 2022 openings in the UK and a capital-light approach on the Continent. Dalata's trading agility (like-for-like FY23 EBITDAR margin in line with 2019 despite high cost inflation) and maturing estate (H223 adjusted EBITDA up 20%) bode well for 2024 after a market-led slow start in Dublin.

