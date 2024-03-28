Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has commissioned a 180 MW solar plant under a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI). From pv magazine India AGEL has commissioned a 180 MW solar power plant in the Jaisalmer district of Rajasthan. The plant, located at Devikot, benefits from a 25-year PPA with SECI. The 180 MW solar plant is expected to produce around 540 million units (kWh) of electricity per year, powering more than 110,000 homes. The plant features next-generation bifacial solar PV modules and horizontal single-axis solar trackers to maximize generation through ...

