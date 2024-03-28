Gilbarco Veeder-Roots MEA: Gilbarco Veeder-Root champions fuel efficiency, clean fuels and diesel rebate solutions in mining

JOHANNESBURG, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in technology solutions OEM Gilbarco Veeder-Root (GVR) is dedicated to enhancing operational performance by delivering comprehensive end-to-end wetstock, industrial, mining, and business-to-business solutions, all tailored to meet the specific needs of the customer.

By encompassing every aspect of mining operations, GVR commercial and industrial Middle East and Africa director Westtar Kapito says, "the company is setting new benchmarks for fuel efficiency, safety and sustainability within the mining industry".

As part of a holistic approach to mining excellence, Kapito explains that Gilbarco's integrated fuel and fleet management technology solutions are designed to address the multifaceted challenges of the mining industry.

Some of these facets include wetstock control, equipment maintenance and management, fleet management and automation, compliance monitoring and environmental sustainability, as well as driving productivity and profitability through innovation.

In addition, the introduction of Gilbarco's clean fuel solution exemplifies the company's commitment to maintaining equipment integrity and performance.

This technology, GVR says, monitors in real-time the status of up to 16 "clean fuels" key performance matrices, thereby ensuring that dirty fuel is flagged and not transferred into mining equipment which would affect engines and injectors and thus lower productivity.

Gilbarco's comprehensive site automation solutions empower mining companies with critical data analytic insights, facilitating efficient monitoring and management of fleet and fuel inventory. Gilbarco's dataFLEX360 platform plays a pivotal role, offering near real-time reporting and analytics to drive informed decision-making and operational agility.

dataFLEX360 is a Web-based, cloud-hosted strategic operational insights platform. The system ensures accurate, reliable and relevant reporting of all fuel, fleet and asset transactions, and provides for proactive corrective measures to reduce complex reporting and gives a consolidated and comprehensive view across all sites and assets.

With reconciliations at its core, dataFLEX360 provides solution accuracy on operational data.

Integral to the company's solutions is compliance with Global Industry Standards and environmental stewardship, from leak detection to vapour recovery and clean fuel technologies. Gilbarco's products are designed to ensure compliance and minimise the carbon footprint of mining operations.

Additionally, through the company's innovative telematics technology and the data generated, it can systematically and seamlessly generate South African Revenue Services- (SARS-) compliant fuel rebate reports for any selected tax period.

GVR's technology provides a full audit trail required for eligibility for SARS rebates, and its reporting platform simplifies logbook and data gathering required, enabling successful rebate claims and return on investment.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2373644/Gilbarco_Veeder_Roots_MEA.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gilbarco-veeder-root-champions-fuel-efficiency-clean-fuels-and-diesel-rebate-solutions-in-mining-302102415.html