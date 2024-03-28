Anzeige
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A2PBDU | ISIN: SE0011563295
Frankfurt
28.03.24
08:11 Uhr
0,088 Euro
+0,000
+0,45 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FOOTWAY GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FOOTWAY GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2024 | 10:58
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Footway Group AB is removed

On July 25, 2023, the shares in Footway Group AB were given observation status
with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's
financial position. 

On February 15, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information
that its company reorganization had been concluded. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the ordinary shares of class B (FOOT B, ISIN code SE0011563295,
order book ID 165271), preference shares (FOOT PREF, ISIN code SE0007186176,
order book ID 110741), and paid subscription shares (FOOT BTA B, ISIN code
SE0021629250, order book ID 326489) in Footway Group AB shall be removed. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
