Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Footway Group AB is removed

On July 25, 2023, the shares in Footway Group AB were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. On February 15, 2024, the Company disclosed a press release with information that its company reorganization had been concluded. The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the ordinary shares of class B (FOOT B, ISIN code SE0011563295, order book ID 165271), preference shares (FOOT PREF, ISIN code SE0007186176, order book ID 110741), and paid subscription shares (FOOT BTA B, ISIN code SE0021629250, order book ID 326489) in Footway Group AB shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.