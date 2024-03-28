Certification specialist Bureau Veritas has awarded what is says is the world's first prototype certification for a floating offshore solar solution. It will now be deployed in the North Sea, off the coast of The Hague. Dutch renewable energy company SolarDuck has secured certification for its 0. 5 MW floating offshore solar pilot project from certification specialist Bureau Veritas. The Merganser project, developed by SolarDuck and supported by RWE, has a capacity of 520 kW. It includes six interconnected platforms and is designed to withstand challenging offshore conditions such as high waves, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...