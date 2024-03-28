Regulatory News:

A showcase of the network of stations deployed in Ile-de-France (Greater Paris area), Air Liquide's (Paris:AI) hydrogen station located at the heart of the capital city is an integral part of the ambition to organize more sustainable Games. Just over 100 days before the start of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024, this network of stations will enable the filling of 500 hydrogen cars, contributing to accelerate the use of hydrogen for mobility.

Official Supporter in hydrogen of Paris 2024, Air Liquide has designed and installed this station at Place de l'Alma (Paris). The Group will supply hydrogen of renewable origin to Paris 2024's official fleet, which notably includes 500 hydrogen Toyota Mirai cars.

For vehicles with intensive-use, hydrogen presents significant benefits, enabling fast refilling time as well as a long autonomy. A hydrogen fill-up is possible in about 5 minutes, for a range of up to 650 kilometers.

Armelle Levieux, member of Air Liquide's Executive Committee overseeing Hydrogen activities, underlines: "Paris 2024 represents a fantastic opportunity to accelerate the development and the adoption of hydrogen, a key solution to reduce CO2 emissions, in particular for intensive transport. Located at the heart of the French capital, the Place de l'Alma station embodies the showcase of an exceptional network, which will leave its mark as a lasting legacy. Present across the entire hydrogen value chain, Air Liquide contributes to the development of hydrogen, an essential molecule in the energy transition."

Hydrogen is a key solution for decarbonizing various sectors such as industry and mobility. In the field of transport, which accounts for a quarter1 of CO2 emissions worldwide, Air Liquide has multiplied by ten the volumes of hydrogen supplied to mobility worldwide in two years. The Group provides hydrogen to approximately 15,000 cars, 500 buses and 1,000 trucks in the world.

The Place de l'Alma hydrogen station received funding from the Fuel Cells and Hydrogen 2 Joint Undertaking (now Clean Hydrogen Partnership) as part of the H2ME2 program, under Grant Agreement No 700350. This public-private partnership is supported by the EU's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, Hydrogen Europe and Hydrogen Europe Research.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

