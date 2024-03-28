Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 11:06
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, has received marketing authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527)

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd. is thrilled to announce that Isoprotrace®, our PSMA -11 kit, has received marketing authorization in the Netherlands (RVG 130527). This landmark approval marks a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to improve healthcare and patient outcomes across the globe.

Isotopia Logo

Isotopia is a radiopharmaceutical focused company with proven expertise in developing, manufacturing, and commercializing pioneering diagnostic and therapeutic products, serving the nuclear medicine market. We appreciate Billev Pharma support as our marketing authorization holder.

Isoprotrace® is designed to address prostate cancer patients. Isoprotrace® is indicated* for positron emission tomography (PET) in patients with prostate cancer, for primary staging of those with high-risk prior to primary curative therapy and patients who have suspected recurrence based on elevated serum prostate specific antigen (PSA) level.

Isoprotrace® is a single sterile vacuum - vial kit, intended for preparing multi-patient doses of Gallium (68Ga) Gozetotide (PSMA -11) within only 5 minutes, saving precious decay time in comparison to a standard synthesis.

"Our isoprotrace® PSMA-11 represents a paradigm shift toward registered and GMP products in nuclear medicine. We have reached this achievement after years of dedicated research and navigating the complex regulatory landscape. It is with immense pride and excitement to be part of this transition. We are humbled by the opportunity and looking forward to our next challenges in this area. This is a testimony to our relentless commitment to patients around the world to supply radiopharmacy products in GMP standard," said Tzachi Levy, General Manager of Isotopia's aseptic plant.

Isotopia Molecular Imaging Ltd, is committed to working closely with healthcare providers, regulators, and the patient community in the Netherlands to ensure that Isoprotrace® is accessible to all who can benefit from it. We are also actively pursuing marketing authorizations in other countries (approval is pending for Germany) aiming to make Isoprotrace® available across Europe.

*For detailed information, please refer to the product's SmPC.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2337282/4537248/Isotopia_Logo.jpg

For more information, please connect with us:
Mail: isoprotrace@isotopia-global.com
Nadav

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/isotopia-molecular-imaging-ltd-is-thrilled-to-announce-that-isoprotrace-has-received-marketing-authorization-in-the-netherlands-rvg-130527-302102313.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.