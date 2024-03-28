Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Besqab AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Besqab AB (publ) is updated

Den 6 februari 2024 gavs aktierna i Besqab AB (publ) ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Aros Bostadsutveckling AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Den 15 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Aros Bostadsutveckling AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att Aros Bostadsutveckling AB uppnått kontroll över cirka 96,6 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Aros Bostadsutveckling AB avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. Den 26 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Besqab AB (publ) (BESQ, ISIN-kod SE0005991411, orderboks-ID 101207). On February 6, 2024, the shares in Besqab AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Aros Bostadsutveckling AB to the other shareholders in the Company. On March 15, 2024, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB issued a press release with information that Aros Bostadsutveckling AB had achieved control of approximately 96.6 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Aros Bostadsutveckling AB intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. On March 26, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Besqab AB (publ) (BESQ, ISIN-code SE0005991411, order book ID 101207). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB