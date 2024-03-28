Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2024 | 11:34
55 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Besqab AB (publ) uppdateras / The observation status for Besqab AB (publ) is updated

Den 6 februari 2024 gavs aktierna i Besqab AB (publ) ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Aros Bostadsutveckling AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Den 15 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Aros Bostadsutveckling AB ett pressmeddelande
med information om att Aros Bostadsutveckling AB uppnått kontroll över cirka
96,6 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att
Aros Bostadsutveckling AB avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i
Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Den 26 mars 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om
att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq
Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Besqab AB (publ) (BESQ, ISIN-kod
SE0005991411, orderboks-ID 101207). 

On February 6, 2024, the shares in Besqab AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Aros
Bostadsutveckling AB to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On March 15, 2024, Aros Bostadsutveckling AB issued a press release with
information that Aros Bostadsutveckling AB had achieved control of
approximately 96.6 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release
further stated that Aros Bostadsutveckling AB intended to initiate compulsory
redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of
the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

On March 26, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the
Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm.
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Besqab AB (publ) (BESQ, ISIN-code
SE0005991411, order book ID 101207). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.