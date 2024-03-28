Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A2QPLW | ISIN: AU0000205205 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
27.03.24
20:23 Uhr
0,056 US-Dollar
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.03.2024 | 11:36
Tritium DCFC Limited: Tritium Confirms Effective Date of Reverse Stock Split

BRISBANE, Australia, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritium DCFC Limited (Nasdaq: DCFC) ("Tritium" or the "Company"), a global developer and manufacturer of direct current ("DC") fast chargers for electric vehicles ("EVs"), today confirms the effective date of its reverse stock split.

As previously reported, on March 22, 2024, the Company held an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to consider the resolution to consolidate Company ordinary shares (the "Shares") on the basis that every two-hundred (200) Shares be consolidated into one (1) Share (the "Consolidation"). Following the completion of listing exchange procedures, the effective date of the Consolidation will be April 2, 2024.

About Tritium

Founded in 2001, Tritium (NASDAQ: DCFC) designs and manufactures proprietary hardware and software to create advanced and reliable DC fast chargers for EVs. Tritium's compact and robust chargers are designed to look great on Main Street and thrive in harsh conditions, through technology engineered to be easy to install, own, and use. Tritium is focused on continuous innovation in support of our customers around the world.

For more information, visit tritiumcharging.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements." The Company's actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believe," "predict," "potential," "continue," "aim" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies for the future, including those that relate to the Company's reverse stock split and share price. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. The Company cautions not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, including projections, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Media Contact
Nathan Dunlop

media@tritiumcharging.com


