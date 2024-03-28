U.S. domestic airfare has increased 9% compared to 2019, but lower than 19% increase in U.S. Consumer Price Index over the period

Intra-European airfare up 12% compared to 2019

Transatlantic business class airfare down 3% compared to 2019

U.S. domestic airfare fell 4% between August and December 2023

Cirium, the leading aviation analytics company, analysed airfare trends for 2023, using Cirium FM Traffic. Economy airfare has generally increased since 2023 in North America and Europe, but lower than the U.S. inflation rate.

"While airfare has risen in nominal terms in U.S. and Europe, consumers will appreciate that the increases are less than other consumables," said Jeremy Bowen, CEO of Cirium. "Cirium's data teams will continue to monitor the impact on fares of increased capacity in the market, despite challenges related to the availability of aircraft, be it due to groundings, engine issues, or supply chain constraints."

Cirium analysed airfare for the U.S. domestic market (including 13 U.S. airlines), intra-European travel, and the Transatlantic market. The data is non-directionally averaged, in U.S. dollars, not including taxes and fees. Unless otherwise noted, the fares indicated are for economy class.

U.S. Domestic Airfare

The average U.S. domestic airfare by the 13 airlines was $179.25 in 2023, an increase of 9% since the 2019 average of $164.63. Notably, Cirium also analyzed changes in the U.S. Consumer Price Index from data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, where the inflation rate between 2019 and 2023 was 19%. Accordingly, airfare has risen less than other consumables 10% lower in real terms.

Beginning in August 2023, airfare decreased by approximately 4% compared to the equivalent months in 2022. Fares in December 2023 were 9% lower than December 2022. The U.S. domestic airfare data includes Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Avelo Airlines, Breeze Airways, Delta Air Lines, Frontier Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue, Southwest Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Sun Country Airlines, and United Airlines.

Intra-European Airfare

Fares for flights within Europe are 8% higher than in 2022 and 12% higher than in 2019. The average airfare in Europe in 2023 was $104.58 (approximately €96) compared to $93.17 (approximately €85.70)-in each case excluding taxes and fees.

Transatlantic Airfare

The average transatlantic economy fare in 2023 was $435.17, compared to $410.75 in 2022 and $381.08 in 2019. This is an increase of 14% in 2023 compared to 2019. However, Cirium data indicates that transatlantic business class airfare is 3% lower compared to 2019, with December 2023 business class fares 7% lower compared to December 2019. The average business class fare in 2023 was $1,845.

Increase in Transatlantic Capacity

Airlines increased capacity in 2023 compared to 2022 and are poised to do the same for summer 2024, according to Cirium Diio Mi schedule data. The transatlantic carriers increased seats flown by 18% in 2023 compared to 2022. And, in the peak summer month of July 2024, the transatlantic carriers will fly almost 375,000 more seats compared to July 2023, with Air France, Delta Air Lines, and Lufthansa among the carriers increasing capacity. This action may reduce airfare on select routes.

