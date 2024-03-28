Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A3CVE1 | ISIN: SE0016276752 | Ticker-Symbol: 85X0
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2024 | 11:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription unit of Bioextrax AB

With effect from April 02, 2024, the paid subscription unit in Bioextrax AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription unit         
Short name:   BIOEX BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921392              
Order book ID:  329841                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
