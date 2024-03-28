Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription unit of Bioextrax AB

With effect from April 02, 2024, the paid subscription unit in Bioextrax AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription unit Short name: BIOEX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921392 Order book ID: 329841 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB