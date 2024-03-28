Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights of Bioextrax AB

With effect from April 02, 2024, the unit rights in Bioextrax AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 11, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: BIOEX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921384 Order book ID: 329840 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB