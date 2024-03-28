Future Market Insights: Rice Water Skincare Market foresees a Sluggish Road in the Foreseeable Future, with an expected CAGR of 2.7% until 2034, predict FMI's Analysts

There's a growing market for rice water skincare products, fueled by the demand for natural beauty solutions. This trend is expected to continue as new rice water products hit the shelves. A report by FMI dives deep into this market, analyzing what's driving this popularity, potential challenges, and future opportunities. It even helps you make smart business decisions with investment analysis and market research tools.
NEWARK, Del., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The rice skincare water market foresees its current market valuation at US$ 12.34 billion in 2024. The market valuation is estimated to be US$ 16.04 billion by 2034, projected at a CAGR of 2.7%.
The rice water skincare market sees economic growth as consumers propel natural and traditional beauty remedies for their skincare routines. The popularity of rice water skincare products has pushed upwards globally, thus leading to a raised demand for clean and natural beauty solutions.
Manufacturers are introducing advanced formulations and incorporating rice water for existing product lines. A huge emphasis is given on market efforts marketing efforts due to the natural and nourishing properties of rice water that help to discriminate these skincare products in a competitive market landscape.
Report Scope
Attributes
Details
Estimated Market Size in 2024
US$ 6.8 billion
Projected Market Valuation in 2034
US$ 12.85 billion
Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034
6.5 %
Forecast Period
2024 to 2034
Historical Data Available for
2019 to 2023
Market Analysis
Value in US$ billion
Key Market Segments Covered
By Product Type:
By Skin Type:
By Consumer Orientation:
By Sales Channel:
By Region:
Key Countries Profiled
Key Coverage in the Rice Water Skincare Industry Report
Key Takeaways from the Market Study
- By nature, the conventional segment is accounted to hold a market share of 89.6% in 2024.
- The United States is estimated to register at a CAGR of 1.8% by 2034.
- China experiences significant growth, projected at a CAGR of 3.2% by 2034.
- Based on sales channel, the hypermarket segment is anticipated to expand at 34.6% CAGR by 2034.
"The upward push in consumer preference for natural and traditional beauty remedies is one important reason for upgrading the rice water skincare market," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods at Future Market Insights, Inc.)
Competitive Landscape
The competitive landscape of the rice water skincare market features established brands and emerging players propelling for market share. Major companies leverage the recognition of brands and extensive distribution of their networks, while smaller brands tend to focus on innovation and niche marketing strategies.
Some of the key developments are:
- In 2023, Procter & Gamble introduced a new rice water-based facial cleanser under its skincare brand that focused on gentle yet effective cleansing while harnessing the natural benefits of rice water for hydrated and radiant skin.
- In 2023, Unilever launched a rice water-infused moisturizer as part of its skincare line that asserted its hydrating and soothing properties to address dryness and promote healthy skin barrier function.
More Valuable Insights Available
Future Market Insights offers an unbiased global rice water skincare market analysis, providing historical data from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.
To understand market opportunities, the rice water skincare market is segmented based on Product Type (Cleansers, Toners, Serums, Moisturizers, Face Packs/Masks, Other Skin Care Products), Skin Type (Acne Prone Skin, Dry Skin, Normal Skin, Oily Skin, Sensitive Skin, Combination Skin), Consumer Orientation (Men, Women, Unisex), Sales Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Speciality Stores, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers, Other Sales Channel) and Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and the Middle East and Africa).
