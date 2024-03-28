Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A1T90L | ISIN: SE0005162880 | Ticker-Symbol: DMN
München
28.03.24
08:16 Uhr
0,928 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
28.03.2024 | 11:58
106 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Diamyd Medical AB

With effect from April 02, 2024, the unit rights in Diamyd Medical AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including April 11, 2024. 


Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   DMYD UR B                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921459              
Order book ID:  329838                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from April 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Diamyd Medical
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including May 08, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   DMYD BTU B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021921467              
Order book ID:  329839                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
