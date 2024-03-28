Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Diamyd Medical AB

With effect from April 02, 2024, the unit rights in Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 11, 2024. Instrument: Unit rights Short name: DMYD UR B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921459 Order book ID: 329838 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 02, 2024, the paid subscription units in Diamyd Medical AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 08, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: DMYD BTU B Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021921467 Order book ID: 329839 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com