Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 28, 2024) - Canadian Metals Inc. (CSE: CME) ("CME" or "the Company) is pleased to announce the appointment of Quentin Yarie, P.Geo as Director and Chairman of the Board. In addition, Michel Gagnon has stepped down as Chairman of the Board and will remain as a Director.

Mr. Yarie is an experienced geophysicist and a successful mining entrepreneur. He has more than 25 years of industry experience in senior executive roles, founding and leading companies domestically and internationally. He is recognized for his relationship management capabilities and broad leadership skillset, with extensive project management, business development, and corporate governance experience. He has financed and developed multiple companies, by attracting and retaining top talent. He is an effective communicator who synergistically interacts with other directors, providing clear and concise counsel, with a strong interest in First Nations' communication and negotiation.

Jonathan Gagne, Director of Canadian Metals commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors I would like to thank Michel for his valuable contribution and leadership as Chairman of the Board and we look forward to continuing to work with him." Gagne continued, "I would also like to extend a warm welcome to Quentin, as our newest board member. His distinguished career and strategic vision will be highly valued as we move the project forward, particularly in areas of project management, business development, and corporate governance. He brings extensive experience in the mining sector with both international capital markets as well as technical evaluations of projects. I look forward to working with him and our well-rounded leadership team."

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals Inc. is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale mineral deposits in specific commodities and safe jurisdictions. The company currently has 28,822 hectares of highly prospective land in New Brunswick, Canada, the projects are within and bordering the prolific Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) and are 100% owned. The properties cover a range of geological target types including VMS style, structurally controlled gold, porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum, and skarn lead-zinc-copper-silver mineralization.

For more information, please contact:

Wanda Cutler

Mobile: +1-416-303-6460

Website: https://canadian-metals.com/

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may," "would," "could," "will," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the applicable securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/203383

SOURCE: Canadian Metals Inc.