DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 28-March-2024 / 10:44 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 DATE: March 27, 2024 The profit distribution table for the year 2023, which is approved in the General Assembly of the Bank, is attached hereto. *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachment File: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 312665 EQS News ID: 1870013 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 28, 2024 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)