Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: 909386 | ISIN: US9001487019 | Ticker-Symbol: GBKB
Berlin
28.03.24
12:20 Uhr
1,870 Euro
-0,010
-0,53 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
28.03.2024 | 12:16
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 
28-March-2024 / 10:44 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 
DATE: March 27, 2024 
 
 
 
The profit distribution table for the year 2023, which is approved in the General Assembly of the Bank, is attached 
hereto. 
 
 *In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall 
prevail. 
 
We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial 
II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books 
and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we 
are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. 
 
 
Yours sincerely, 
Garanti BBVA 
Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: 
Tel: +90 212 318 2352 
Fax: +90 212 216 5902 
E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr 
www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Attachment 
File: About the Dividend Distribution of 2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 312665 
EQS News ID:  1870013 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1870013&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 28, 2024 06:45 ET (10:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
