Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of April 2, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short name ISIN-code BEAR DAX X18 AVA 21 GB00BQRB7N92 BEAR IJ X3 AVA 01 GB00BKZZBM84 BEAR PALL X15 AVA 10 GB00BQRP4K72 MINI L KAKAO AVA 74 GB00BQRJCZ09 TURBO L OMX AVA 1010 GB00BL006Y26 TURBO L OMX AVA 1052 GB00BL01Y631 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.