GlobeNewswire
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc

As of April 2, 2024, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan
Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 


Short name      ISIN-code  
BEAR DAX X18 AVA 21  GB00BQRB7N92
BEAR IJ X3 AVA 01   GB00BKZZBM84
BEAR PALL X15 AVA 10 GB00BQRP4K72
MINI L KAKAO AVA 74  GB00BQRJCZ09
TURBO L OMX AVA 1010 GB00BL006Y26
TURBO L OMX AVA 1052 GB00BL01Y631



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
